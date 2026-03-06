India’s maritime infrastructure is entering a phase of rapid consolidation and expansion, and JP Morgan believes the profit potential emerging from the country’s ports is still widely underestimated. In a detailed sector initiation dated March 4, the global brokerage started coverage on Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone and JSW Infrastructure, assigning both an ‘Overweight’ rating while projecting strong earnings growth over the next several years.

The analysts argue that the country’s ports sector offers a rare combination of scale, pricing power and long-term demand visibility tied closely to India’s economic growth. Nearly 95% of merchandise trade by volume and about 70% by value moves through maritime routes, making ports a central component of the nation’s industrial supply chain.

Despite strong stock performance in recent years, JP Morgan maintains that the structural advantages of the sector are still not fully appreciated by the market. The brokerage notes that Adani Ports and JSW Infrastructure have risen about 70% and 68% respectively compared with the Nifty over the past three years, yet the long-term earnings potential remains largely intact.

Below are the two stocks JP Morgan believes are best positioned to dominate India’s maritime trade and logistics expansion.

1. JP Morgan on Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone

JP Morgan initiated coverage on Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone with an Overweight rating and a target price of Rs 1,944, implying an upside of roughly 36% according to the brokerage’s estimates.

The firm describes Adani Ports as the most comprehensive maritime infrastructure platform in the country. The company operates 15 ports and terminals in India with around 650 million tonnes per annum capacity along with four international ports, giving it unmatched scale in the sector.

JP Morgan believes the company’s leadership position comes from a combination of scale, network advantages and integrated logistics operations.

The analysts wrote in the report, “Adani Ports with its high market share, rapid ramp up in logistics business and international foray is set to grow its revenue, EBITDA and profit by leveraging its scale and integrated logistics platform.”

The company already handles a significant share of India’s maritime cargo. JP Morgan estimates that Adani Ports commands around 27.4% of total cargo movement in the country and nearly 45% of container traffic, reflecting the steady expansion of its network during the past decade.

Strong operating efficiency has also helped the company maintain industry leading margins. Domestic port operations deliver operating margins of roughly 74%, supported by the high operating leverage inherent in port infrastructure once capacity is established.

Looking ahead, JP Morgan expects the company’s financial performance to remain robust. The brokerage projects revenue growth of about 17% annually and profit growth of roughly 16% annually between financial year 2025 and financial year 2028.

The analysts attribute this outlook to rising cargo volumes, increasing containerisation and the company’s continued investment in logistics infrastructure. The group has also set a long term goal of handling one billion tonnes of cargo annually by 2030, nearly double current levels.

JP Morgan believes the combination of scale, diversified cargo mix and integrated logistics capabilities makes Adani Ports one of the strongest ways to participate in India’s expanding trade flows.

2. JP Morgan on JSW Infrastructure

JP Morgan also initiated coverage on JSW Infrastructure with an Overweight rating and a target price of Rs 310 per share; the brokerage sees an upside of roughly 26%.

The analysts describe JSW Infrastructure as one of the fastest growing companies in the sector, supported by the execution capabilities of the JSW Group and its strong industrial ecosystem.

JP Morgan highlighted the company’s ambitious expansion plans in the research note

“JSW Infrastructure backed by strong execution capabilities of the JSW group and business relationships with group companies is on track to more than double capacity to 400 million tonnes by 2030.”

The company currently operates ports and terminals with capacity of about 177 million tonnes per annum, and it intends to expand that figure to 400 million tonnes by financial year 2030 through a mix of new projects and acquisitions.

Such expansion is expected to drive strong financial growth. JP Morgan forecasts revenue growth of roughly 38% annually and operating profit growth of about 30% annually between financial year 2025 and financial year 2028, supported by rising cargo throughput and new logistics services.

The company has already demonstrated strong performance in recent years. Between financial year 2021 and financial year 2025, revenue and EBITDA expanded at around 29% annually while net profit grew about 51% annually, reflecting the benefits of increasing cargo volumes and operational scale.

Another key part of the strategy involves building an integrated logistics network. JSW Infrastructure is investing in container terminals, multimodal logistics parks and rail connectivity so it can control cargo movement from inland factories to port terminals.

JP Morgan believes this approach will allow the company to capture a larger share of the logistics value chain rather than relying solely on port handling revenues.

3. Why high entry barriers protect the sector’s profitability

One of the central arguments in JP Morgan’s report is that the ports business is extremely difficult for new competitors to enter. Large capital requirements, lengthy regulatory approvals and the complexity of coastal infrastructure create formidable barriers.

Building a new port often requires billions of rupees in upfront investment along with years of planning, environmental clearances and construction. Even after commissioning, cargo volumes can take time to build unless the operator already has established customer relationships.

JP Morgan explained in the report, “The sector offers structural growth opportunities supported by high entry barriers, industry consolidation and strong pricing power for incumbents.”

These structural advantages mean that established operators such as Adani Ports and JSW Infrastructure benefit from strong operating leverage once assets reach scale. Incremental cargo volumes often translate directly into higher profit margins because most fixed infrastructure costs are already absorbed.

The brokerage also points out that government policies increasingly encourage private participation in port infrastructure. Initiatives such as Sagarmala, Maritime India Vision 2030 and Amrit Kaal Vision 2047 aim to significantly expand national port capacity while relying heavily on public private partnerships.

4. Ports are turning into full scale logistics networks

JP Morgan’s analysis highlights another major transition underway in the industry. Port operators are increasingly expanding into logistics, warehousing and inland cargo transport rather than focusing only on coastal terminals.

The brokerage says both companies are actively building integrated supply chain networks that include container trains, logistics parks, warehouses and inland container depots.

The report notes, “Both incumbents are aggressively expanding logistics and warehousing, diversifying their revenue mix and enhancing margin potential.”

This strategy allows port operators to capture revenue at multiple stages of the supply chain, from factory gate transportation to terminal handling and storage.

Such integration also makes earnings more stable. Even when international shipping cycles fluctuate, domestic cargo movement through rail networks, warehouses and logistics hubs can continue generating steady cash flows.

Conclusion

JP Morgan’s eport presents a strong case for India’s ports sector as a long-term growth story closely linked to the country’s expanding economy and trade volumes.

According to the brokerage, as India’s manufacturing and export activity continues to expand, these two companies are likely to capture a significant share of the incremental cargo moving through the nation’s ports.