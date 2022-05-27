Aether Industries IPO share allotment: Check status via BSE, Link Intime, grey market premium; listing in June

Aether Industries IPO, which was subscribed 6.26 times, is likely to finalise the share allotment basis on Tuesday, 31 May. The Rs 808-crore public issue was sold in the range of Rs 610-642 per share. Aether Industries’ shares were seen trading tepid in the grey market, with stock quoting a weak premium in the unlisted space of just Rs 9 apiece, down from Rs 20 per share on Monday when the IPO opened, according to the people who deal in unlisted shares of the companies.

Upon successful listing, Aether Industries will join the likes of listed peers such as Clean Science and Technology, Navin Fluorine International, Vinati Organics, PI Industries, and Fine Organics Industries. According to RHP, the initiation of refunds or unblocking of funds from ASBA account will take place on 1 June, and the credit of equity shares to demat account of allottees will happen on 2 June. Aether Industries shares are likely to be listed on BSE and NSE on 3 June 2022. The IPO investors can check the IPO allotment status via BSE and the registrar’s websites. The registrar of the issue is Link Intime India Private Ltd, a SEBI-registered entity, responsible for the IPO allotment and refund processing.

Check Aether Industries share allotment status via registrar Link Intime India website

To check the share allotment status, select the company name as ‘Aether Industries — IPO’ from the drop-down list on the Link Intime India website when it gets declared. Check box either PAN, Application Number or Depository/Client ID. Accordingly, enter the permanent account number or Application Number or Depository/Client ID in the box. Enter the given captcha in the provided space and click the submit button. This will display the number of shares that have been applied and allotted to the investor.

Check share allotment status in Aether Industries via BSE website

Another way to check the allotment status in Aether Industries is through the BSE website. Select ‘equity’ as the issue type, and ‘Aether Industries’ as the issue name from the drop-down list, when it gets declared. Enter the application number and PAN (permanent account number). Click on ‘I am not a Robot’. In the last step, click on the search tab to view the status details.