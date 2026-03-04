SEDEMAC Mechatronics IPO opens for bidding today, March 04. The company aims to raise Rs 1,087.45 crore through an entirely offer for sale of 0.80 crore shares. The company set the IPO price band between Rs 1,287 and Rs 1,352 per equity share. SEDEMAC Mechatronics IPO subscription will close on March 06.

SEDEMAC Mechatronics IPO: Key details

The allotment for the IPO shares is expected to be finalised on March 09, while the listing on the exchanges, BSE and NSE, is likely to be on March 11, as per the tentative schedule.

SEDEMAC Mechatronics IPO: Lot size

A retail applicant needs to apply for a minimum of 11 shares in a lot, amounting to Rs 14,872. The lot size investment for a small NII is 14 lots of 154 shares, totalling Rs 2 lakh, and for a big NII, it is 68 lots of 748 shares, aggregating Rs 10 lakh.

SEDEMAC Mechatronics IPO: Book runner and registrar

ICICI Securities is the book-running lead manager for the IPO, and MUFG Intime India is the registrar of the issue.

SEDEMAC Mechatronics IPO: Expert take

A quick look at how experts are valuing this IPO –

The company aims to build a strong market presence by offering a broad range of critical, control-intensive products, rather than limiting itself to a narrow product set. Considering these factors, Anand Rathi Research said that the IPO appears fully valued and is rated ‘Subscribe – Long Term’.

“At the upper price band, the company is valued at 126.4x FY25 earnings and 62.5x its FY26 earnings P/E (annualised), implying a post-issue market cap of Rs 5,970.6 crore and an EV/EBITDA of 49.7x,” said Anand Rathi Research in an IPO note.

About SEDEMAC Mechatronics

SEDEMAC Mechatronics is a Pune-based technology company specialising in control electronics. It designs and manufactures powertrain controllers, motor control products, and integrated starter-generator solutions for automotive and industrial applications.

The company focuses on innovation through patented sensor-less motor control technology, enabling precise performance without external sensors.