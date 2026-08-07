Company Name
Value
Change
Change (%)
Trend
Volume
|BEML
|1795.00
|69.70
|4.04
|1,00,787
|Bharat Immunological & Biologicals Corporation
|16.38
|0.46
|2.89
|17,146
|Cochin Shipyard
|1513.00
|25.00
|1.68
|1,58,430
|Rites
|234.45
|3.30
|1.43
|93,673
|Bharat Electronics
|402.10
|2.95
|0.74
|14,16,971
|Power Finance Corporation
|419.50
|3.00
|0.72
|1,34,694
|Shipping Corporation of India Land And Assets
|41.31
|0.29
|0.71
|9,255
|Power Grid Corporation of India
|271.75
|1.00
|0.37
|2,97,702
|Hindustan Organic Chemicals
|40.40
|0.14
|0.35
|26,994
|NTPC
|345.00
|1.00
|0.29
|4,19,354
|Coal India
|413.65
|0.95
|0.23
|1,31,55,785
|National Aluminium Company
|381.75
|0.75
|0.20
|1,68,506
|Andrew Yule & Company
|27.69
|0.03
|0.11
|1,29,899
|Mahanagar Telephone Nigam
|27.70
|0
|0
|35,415
|Rail Vikas Nigam
|234.00
|0
|0
|2,34,466
|Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers
|2598.90
|-0.20
|-0.01
|26,845
|Mishra Dhatu Nigam
|434.80
|-0.15
|-0.03
|39,004
|Oil And Natural Gas Corporation
|237.65
|-0.15
|-0.06
|6,12,224
|Balmer Lawrie Investments
|71.00
|-0.07
|-0.10
|9,446
|Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation
|519.65
|-0.75
|-0.14
|60,252
|MMTC
|63.95
|-0.11
|-0.17
|92,703
|Hemisphere Properties India
|137.70
|-0.25
|-0.18
|11,893
|Bharat Dynamics
|1294.00
|-3.00
|-0.23
|98,216
|Hindustan Aeronautics
|4910.00
|-14.00
|-0.28
|1,53,086
|Indian Oil Corporation
|142.40
|-0.60
|-0.42
|3,56,153
|KIOCL
|392.50
|-2.15
|-0.54
|7,358
|National Fertilizers
|72.01
|-0.40
|-0.55
|20,236
|Container Corporation of India
|506.10
|-2.90
|-0.57
|6,62,314
|NLC India
|302.00
|-1.75
|-0.58
|55,050
|NMDC
|85.24
|-0.51
|-0.59
|4,50,909
|Housing and Urban Development Corporation
|201.00
|-1.25
|-0.62
|1,09,695
|State Trading Corporation Of India
|119.90
|-0.75
|-0.62
|2,053
|Ircon International
|131.55
|-0.85
|-0.64
|1,25,296
|RailTel Corporation of India
|288.75
|-1.95
|-0.67
|15,927
|Engineers India
|240.65
|-1.65
|-0.68
|57,397
|Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers
|127.10
|-0.90
|-0.70
|46,871
|Indian Railway Finance Corporation
|88.60
|-0.67
|-0.75
|2,93,532
|SJVN
|67.88
|-0.54
|-0.79
|1,26,932
|Bharat Heavy Electricals
|407.00
|-4.00
|-0.97
|5,89,196
|Steel Authority of India (SAIL)
|176.25
|-1.75
|-0.98
|4,04,141
|Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency
|120.00
|-1.20
|-0.99
|5,81,113
|BEML Land Assets
|171.80
|-1.80
|-1.04
|1,917
|Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders
|2500.00
|-30.00
|-1.19
|91,452
|Oil India
|441.00
|-5.40
|-1.21
|1,58,353
|NHPC
|77.00
|-0.95
|-1.22
|5,12,424
|India Tourism Development Corporation
|700.00
|-9.15
|-1.29
|6,389
|Shipping Corporation of India
|304.30
|-4.15
|-1.35
|7,12,413
|NBCC (India)
|95.20
|-1.40
|-1.45
|3,82,239
|MOIL
|278.60
|-4.40
|-1.55
|33,355
|ITI
|282.20
|-4.85
|-1.69
|18,011
|GAIL (India)
|173.00
|-3.00
|-1.70
|3,45,266
|NMDC Steel
|43.89
|-0.88
|-1.97
|1,29,025
|Hindustan Copper
|536.00
|-10.80
|-1.98
|13,73,194
|Bharat Petroleum Corporation
|318.60
|-6.80
|-2.09
|2,07,624
|MSTC
|591.70
|-14.35
|-2.37
|8,751