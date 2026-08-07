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3881.59 Closed
-0.2-7.59 Today
As on Aug 7, 2026, 3:59 PM IST

Today's Trend

Advance / Decline

1W
0.6
1M
0
3M
-8.4
6M
-3.2
1Y
4.9
5Y
171.1
Check Technicals, Pivot Level Data
Company Name
Value
Change
Change (%)
Trend
Volume
BEML		1795.0069.704.041,00,787
Bharat Immunological & Biologicals Corporation		16.380.462.8917,146
Cochin Shipyard		1513.0025.001.681,58,430
Rites		234.453.301.4393,673
Bharat Electronics		402.102.950.7414,16,971
Power Finance Corporation		419.503.000.721,34,694
Shipping Corporation of India Land And Assets		41.310.290.719,255
Power Grid Corporation of India		271.751.000.372,97,702
Hindustan Organic Chemicals		40.400.140.3526,994
NTPC		345.001.000.294,19,354
Coal India		413.650.950.231,31,55,785
National Aluminium Company		381.750.750.201,68,506
Andrew Yule & Company		27.690.030.111,29,899
Mahanagar Telephone Nigam		27.700035,415
Rail Vikas Nigam		234.00002,34,466
Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers		2598.90-0.20-0.0126,845
Mishra Dhatu Nigam		434.80-0.15-0.0339,004
Oil And Natural Gas Corporation		237.65-0.15-0.066,12,224
Balmer Lawrie Investments		71.00-0.07-0.109,446
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation		519.65-0.75-0.1460,252
MMTC		63.95-0.11-0.1792,703
Hemisphere Properties India		137.70-0.25-0.1811,893
Bharat Dynamics		1294.00-3.00-0.2398,216
Hindustan Aeronautics		4910.00-14.00-0.281,53,086
Indian Oil Corporation		142.40-0.60-0.423,56,153
KIOCL		392.50-2.15-0.547,358
National Fertilizers		72.01-0.40-0.5520,236
Container Corporation of India		506.10-2.90-0.576,62,314
NLC India		302.00-1.75-0.5855,050
NMDC		85.24-0.51-0.594,50,909
Housing and Urban Development Corporation		201.00-1.25-0.621,09,695
State Trading Corporation Of India		119.90-0.75-0.622,053
Ircon International		131.55-0.85-0.641,25,296
RailTel Corporation of India		288.75-1.95-0.6715,927
Engineers India		240.65-1.65-0.6857,397
Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers		127.10-0.90-0.7046,871
Indian Railway Finance Corporation		88.60-0.67-0.752,93,532
SJVN		67.88-0.54-0.791,26,932
Bharat Heavy Electricals		407.00-4.00-0.975,89,196
Steel Authority of India (SAIL)		176.25-1.75-0.984,04,141
Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency		120.00-1.20-0.995,81,113
BEML Land Assets		171.80-1.80-1.041,917
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders		2500.00-30.00-1.1991,452
Oil India		441.00-5.40-1.211,58,353
NHPC		77.00-0.95-1.225,12,424
India Tourism Development Corporation		700.00-9.15-1.296,389
Shipping Corporation of India		304.30-4.15-1.357,12,413
NBCC (India)		95.20-1.40-1.453,82,239
MOIL		278.60-4.40-1.5533,355
ITI		282.20-4.85-1.6918,011
GAIL (India)		173.00-3.00-1.703,45,266
NMDC Steel		43.89-0.88-1.971,29,025
Hindustan Copper		536.00-10.80-1.9813,73,194
Bharat Petroleum Corporation		318.60-6.80-2.092,07,624
MSTC		591.70-14.35-2.378,751
Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
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Index Funds

Motilal Oswal S&P 500 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)32.26
3Y (%)99.30
5Y (%)127.88
Fund Size (Cr)4487.09
ER (%)0.61

Motilal Oswal Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)10.99
3Y (%)67.56
5Y (%)125.93
Fund Size (Cr)3730.34
ER (%)0.26

Aditya Birla Sun Life Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)10.75
3Y (%)67.00
5Y (%)124.91
Fund Size (Cr)472.78
ER (%)0.42

Nippon India Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)10.87
3Y (%)66.56
5Y (%)123.71
Fund Size (Cr)2586.82
ER (%)0.34

Motilal Oswal S&P 500 Index Fund - Regular Plan - Growth

1Y (%)31.58
3Y (%)96.14
5Y (%)121.78
Fund Size (Cr)4487.09
ER (%)1.06
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