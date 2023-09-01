Follow Us

BSE Central Public Sector Share Price

BSE CENTRAL PUBLIC SECTOR

₹2,202.01 Closed
3.25+69.21 Today
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST

Today's Trend

Advance / Decline

49
8
1W
4.2
1M
2.9
3M
18.9
6M
28.6
1Y
33.6
5Y
44.6
*Delayed data from stock exchanges
Company Name
Value
Change
Change
(%)
Trend
Today Vol
Andrew Yule & Company Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
27.340.170.63
28,262
Balmer Lawrie Investments Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
453.59.052.04
1,00,793
BEML Land Assets Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
179.75-0.05-0.03
15,233
BEML Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:42 PM | IST
2,48519.800.80
17,624
Bharat Dynamics Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:47 PM | IST
1,146.5519.951.77
38,835
Bharat Electronics Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
137.754.553.42
17,48,384
Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
136.114.8012.20
1,19,68,902
22.750.060.26
39,380
Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
344.13.551.04
2,27,074
Coal India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
236.856.752.93
13,69,523
Cochin Shipyard Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
907.11.550.17
1,27,017
Container Corporation of India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
687.415.102.25
18,207
Engineers India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
157.553.452.24
4,44,233
GAIL (India) Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
121.356.305.48
26,85,368
815.2-2.15-0.26
76,900
General Insurance Corporation of India
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
219.552.100.97
26,223
Hemisphere Properties India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
118.50.800.68
42,104
Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
3,943.5552.801.36
26,020
Hindustan Copper Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
167.058.605.43
21,79,309
Hindustan Organic Chemicals Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
31.830.280.89
99,618
76.391.441.92
9,14,038
Indian Oil Corporation Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
89.08-0.08-0.09
13,72,631
688.1516.002.38
6,34,620
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
55.655.4410.83
2,91,99,076
388.151.100.28
12,387
Ircon International Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
118.74.644.07
24,13,784
ITI Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
120.450.500.42
95,396
KIOCL Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:43 PM | IST
222.1-0.95-0.43
12,829
Life Insurance Corporation of India
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
645.750.500.08
43,111
Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
25.112.6011.55
16,88,974
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
1,888.240.252.18
80,662
Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
411.61.850.45
54,836
MMTC Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
43.731.704.04
4,21,723
MOIL Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
242.74.101.72
1,85,233
MSTC Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
4009.052.31
27,656
National Aluminium Company Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:46 PM | IST
98.314.204.46
7,02,056
National Fertilizers Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
68.050.190.28
2,28,613
NBCC (India) Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
52.761.292.51
28,66,307
NHPC Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
50.280.020.04
13,65,917
NLC India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
136.96.655.11
4,44,303
NMDC Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
130.57.656.23
16,73,920
NMDC Steel Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
57.51.121.99
11,42,680
NTPC Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
230.610.654.84
21,17,280
Oil And Natural Gas Corporation Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
181.657.404.25
16,72,720
Oil India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
272.2-1.00-0.37
1,78,004
Power Finance Corporation Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
257.4-2.90-1.11
12,08,048
Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
252.17.503.07
10,71,884
Railtel Corporation of India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
242.833.4515.98
39,46,938
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
138.257.255.53
29,81,602
Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
121.80.300.25
2,38,243
Rites Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
510.259.301.86
2,09,390
Scooters India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
29.21-0.34-1.15
9,696
Shipping Corporation of India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:48 PM | IST
129.5-0.60-0.46
2,07,906
SJVN Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
63.230.620.99
15,12,669
State Trading Corporation Of India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:45 PM | IST
1159.478.97
73,234
Steel Authority of India (SAIL) Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
96.956.296.94
22,92,356
The New India Assurance Company Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
130.151.200.93
38,465

