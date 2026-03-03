Here's the live share price of Shipping Corporation of India Land And Assets along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Shipping Corporation of India Land And Assets has declined 0.19% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -2.99%.
Shipping Corporation of India Land And Assets’s current P/E of -10.54x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Shipping Corporation of India Land And Assets
|-1.61
|-0.94
|-7.85
|-17.46
|-0.50
|-0.31
|-0.19
|DLF
|-3.23
|-9.20
|-16.67
|-22.75
|-8.69
|17.90
|12.74
|Lodha Developers
|-7.01
|-6.43
|-12.49
|-19.56
|-13.69
|23.28
|33.06
|Phoenix Mills
|-2.50
|-1.63
|-3.99
|9.21
|6.65
|33.73
|31.87
|Prestige Estates Projects
|-3.65
|-11.18
|-16.45
|-13.54
|15.68
|51.01
|35.42
|Oberoi Realty
|-0.27
|-1.36
|-8.15
|-9.10
|0.13
|19.17
|22.01
|Godrej Properties
|-2.49
|1.70
|-16.45
|-14.13
|-13.77
|13.96
|2.54
|Anant Raj
|-6.46
|-10.22
|-8.06
|-6.43
|12.96
|64.02
|56.57
|Brigade Enterprises
|-6.10
|-12.21
|-22.65
|-26.59
|-27.02
|12.90
|18.37
|Sobha
|-7.17
|-10.26
|-11.30
|-6.81
|13.93
|34.85
|24.67
|Signatureglobal (India)
|3.12
|9.99
|-14.00
|-12.89
|-8.20
|27.99
|15.96
|Swan Corp
|-5.09
|-13.67
|-17.94
|-20.38
|-9.92
|12.04
|20.30
|Embassy Developments
|-0.47
|-7.07
|-20.18
|-41.14
|-46.82
|-1.19
|-10.95
|Mahindra Lifespace Developers
|-5.12
|-6.15
|-16.43
|-0.69
|22.81
|1.95
|16.79
|Max Estates
|0.59
|5.81
|-15.74
|-9.77
|0.39
|12.30
|7.21
|Kalpataru
|-6.28
|-6.01
|-4.04
|-20.70
|-27.12
|-10.01
|-6.13
|Sri Lotus Developers and Realty
|-5.79
|-12.24
|-18.79
|-27.74
|-32.59
|-12.32
|-7.58
|Sunteck Realty
|-0.92
|-2.79
|-4.97
|0.76
|11.23
|8.64
|2.37
|Ganesh Housing
|-3.91
|-9.70
|-18.63
|-24.04
|-36.95
|26.96
|63.12
|Puravankara
|-11.55
|-18.50
|-19.44
|-34.06
|-19.62
|33.32
|19.34
Over the last one year, Shipping Corporation of India Land And Assets has declined 0.50% compared to peers like DLF (-8.69%), Lodha Developers (-13.69%), Phoenix Mills (6.65%). From a 5 year perspective, Shipping Corporation of India Land And Assets has underperformed peers relative to DLF (12.74%) and Lodha Developers (33.06%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|45.11
|45.38
|10
|45.41
|45.46
|20
|45.61
|45.56
|50
|45.93
|46.07
|100
|47.43
|47.19
|200
|49.7
|49.72
In the latest quarter, Shipping Corporation of India Land And Assets remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 6.20%, FII holding fell to 1.12%, and public shareholding moved down to 28.92% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 04, 2026, 11:39 PM IST
|SCI Land and Assets - Results - Unaudited Standalone Financial Results For Quarter And Nine Months Ended 31.12.2025
|Feb 04, 2026, 11:27 PM IST
|SCI Land and Assets - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting And Compliance Of Regulation 30 And 33 Of SEBI (List
|Feb 03, 2026, 12:01 AM IST
|SCI Land and Assets - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
|Jan 30, 2026, 9:08 PM IST
|SCI Land and Assets - Board Meeting Intimation for Rescheduling Of Board Meeting
|Jan 28, 2026, 11:04 PM IST
|SCI Land and Assets - Board Meeting Intimation for To Consider And Approve The Unaudited Financial Results For The Period End
Shipping Corporation of India Land And Assets Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/11/2021 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L70109MH2021GOI371256 and registration number is 371256. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Higher education not leading to a degree or equivalent. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 18.30 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 465.80 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shipping Corporation of India Land And Assets is ₹44.05 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Shipping Corporation of India Land And Assets is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Shipping Corporation of India Land And Assets is ₹2,051.84 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Shipping Corporation of India Land And Assets are ₹45.05 and ₹41.50.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shipping Corporation of India Land And Assets stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shipping Corporation of India Land And Assets is ₹60.30 and 52-week low of Shipping Corporation of India Land And Assets is ₹41.50 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Shipping Corporation of India Land And Assets has shown returns of -3.78% over the past day, 0.18% for the past month, -7.5% over 3 months, -2.99% over 1 year, -0.31% across 3 years, and -0.19% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shipping Corporation of India Land And Assets are -10.54 and 0.68 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.