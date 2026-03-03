Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Shipping Corporation of India Land And Assets Share Price

NSE
BSE

SHIPPING CORPORATION OF INDIA LAND AND ASSETS

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Construction
Index
BSE Central Public SectorBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Shipping Corporation of India Land And Assets along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹44.05 Closed
-3.78₹ -1.73
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Shipping Corporation of India Land And Assets Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹41.50₹45.05
₹44.05
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹41.50₹60.30
₹44.05
Open Price
₹41.50
Prev. Close
₹45.78
Volume
43,297

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Shipping Corporation of India Land And Assets has declined 0.19% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -2.99%.

Shipping Corporation of India Land And Assets’s current P/E of -10.54x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Shipping Corporation of India Land And Assets Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Shipping Corporation of India Land And Assets		-1.61-0.94-7.85-17.46-0.50-0.31-0.19
DLF		-3.23-9.20-16.67-22.75-8.6917.9012.74
Lodha Developers		-7.01-6.43-12.49-19.56-13.6923.2833.06
Phoenix Mills		-2.50-1.63-3.999.216.6533.7331.87
Prestige Estates Projects		-3.65-11.18-16.45-13.5415.6851.0135.42
Oberoi Realty		-0.27-1.36-8.15-9.100.1319.1722.01
Godrej Properties		-2.491.70-16.45-14.13-13.7713.962.54
Anant Raj		-6.46-10.22-8.06-6.4312.9664.0256.57
Brigade Enterprises		-6.10-12.21-22.65-26.59-27.0212.9018.37
Sobha		-7.17-10.26-11.30-6.8113.9334.8524.67
Signatureglobal (India)		3.129.99-14.00-12.89-8.2027.9915.96
Swan Corp		-5.09-13.67-17.94-20.38-9.9212.0420.30
Embassy Developments		-0.47-7.07-20.18-41.14-46.82-1.19-10.95
Mahindra Lifespace Developers		-5.12-6.15-16.43-0.6922.811.9516.79
Max Estates		0.595.81-15.74-9.770.3912.307.21
Kalpataru		-6.28-6.01-4.04-20.70-27.12-10.01-6.13
Sri Lotus Developers and Realty		-5.79-12.24-18.79-27.74-32.59-12.32-7.58
Sunteck Realty		-0.92-2.79-4.970.7611.238.642.37
Ganesh Housing		-3.91-9.70-18.63-24.04-36.9526.9663.12
Puravankara		-11.55-18.50-19.44-34.06-19.6233.3219.34

Over the last one year, Shipping Corporation of India Land And Assets has declined 0.50% compared to peers like DLF (-8.69%), Lodha Developers (-13.69%), Phoenix Mills (6.65%). From a 5 year perspective, Shipping Corporation of India Land And Assets has underperformed peers relative to DLF (12.74%) and Lodha Developers (33.06%).

Shipping Corporation of India Land And Assets Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Shipping Corporation of India Land And Assets Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
545.1145.38
1045.4145.46
2045.6145.56
5045.9346.07
10047.4347.19
20049.749.72

Shipping Corporation of India Land And Assets Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Shipping Corporation of India Land And Assets remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 6.20%, FII holding fell to 1.12%, and public shareholding moved down to 28.92% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Shipping Corporation of India Land And Assets Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 04, 2026, 11:39 PM ISTSCI Land and Assets - Results - Unaudited Standalone Financial Results For Quarter And Nine Months Ended 31.12.2025
Feb 04, 2026, 11:27 PM ISTSCI Land and Assets - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting And Compliance Of Regulation 30 And 33 Of SEBI (List
Feb 03, 2026, 12:01 AM ISTSCI Land and Assets - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
Jan 30, 2026, 9:08 PM ISTSCI Land and Assets - Board Meeting Intimation for Rescheduling Of Board Meeting
Jan 28, 2026, 11:04 PM ISTSCI Land and Assets - Board Meeting Intimation for To Consider And Approve The Unaudited Financial Results For The Period End

About Shipping Corporation of India Land And Assets

Shipping Corporation of India Land And Assets Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/11/2021 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L70109MH2021GOI371256 and registration number is 371256. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Higher education not leading to a degree or equivalent. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 18.30 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 465.80 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Capt. B K Tyagi
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Prof. (Dr) K Jayaprasad
    Non Official Independent Director
  • Capt. Som Raj
    Director - Operations
  • Mr. S Venkatesapathy
    Government Nominee Director

FAQs on Shipping Corporation of India Land And Assets Share Price

What is the share price of Shipping Corporation of India Land And Assets?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shipping Corporation of India Land And Assets is ₹44.05 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Shipping Corporation of India Land And Assets?

The Shipping Corporation of India Land And Assets is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Shipping Corporation of India Land And Assets?

The market cap of Shipping Corporation of India Land And Assets is ₹2,051.84 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Shipping Corporation of India Land And Assets?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Shipping Corporation of India Land And Assets are ₹45.05 and ₹41.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shipping Corporation of India Land And Assets?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shipping Corporation of India Land And Assets stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shipping Corporation of India Land And Assets is ₹60.30 and 52-week low of Shipping Corporation of India Land And Assets is ₹41.50 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Shipping Corporation of India Land And Assets performed historically in terms of returns?

The Shipping Corporation of India Land And Assets has shown returns of -3.78% over the past day, 0.18% for the past month, -7.5% over 3 months, -2.99% over 1 year, -0.31% across 3 years, and -0.19% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Shipping Corporation of India Land And Assets?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shipping Corporation of India Land And Assets are -10.54 and 0.68 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Shipping Corporation of India Land And Assets News

More Shipping Corporation of India Land And Assets News
icon
Market Pulse