Bharat Immunological & Biologicals Corporation Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

BHARAT IMMUNOLOGICAL & BIOLOGICALS CORPORATION LTD.

Sector : Pharmaceuticals | Smallcap | BSE
₹22.75 Closed
0.260.06
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:42 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Bharat Immunological & Biologicals Corporation Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹22.51₹22.75
₹22.75
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹20.50₹51.80
₹22.75
Open Price
₹22.75
Prev. Close
₹22.69
Volume
39,380

Bharat Immunological & Biologicals Corporation Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R122.83
  • R222.91
  • R323.07
  • Pivot
    22.67
  • S122.59
  • S222.43
  • S322.35

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 524.4622.71
  • 1024.8222.89
  • 2025.3122.99
  • 5026.122.97
  • 10026.4323.38
  • 20032.2425

Bharat Immunological & Biologicals Corporation Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-0.66-5.370.09-0.96-8.45-42.1923.64
0.30-2.8512.5115.8627.46112.7169.37
2.585.3228.6637.8721.3068.2891.19
-0.99-1.132.0726.48-0.0311.16179.98
-3.49-1.5422.5428.3032.6527.89115.04
-3.38-2.5923.4121.1621.1621.1621.16
-2.04-2.8419.9930.4665.3662.8952.09
-7.73-9.610.8321.3016.5832.3396.50
1.1110.2534.2664.7564.9614.7016.50
-0.510.7624.4577.9652.960.8717.87
-2.10-5.105.1710.9823.0338.95170.06
-1.69-9.227.0316.0022.2828.9864.54
2.051.926.3214.79-13.56-35.74-15.25
14.2635.7989.5436.77-29.50-2.95-2.95
1.482.568.497.91-0.34-8.20-17.04
-2.20-4.3322.886.87-3.95-14.29126.14
-1.618.5632.2140.2054.88266.21718.51
1.031.6430.4545.2324.2276.06105.59
2.63-3.6624.6676.90105.0057.1714.70
2.3510.7316.5426.24-30.9476.74352.02

Bharat Immunological & Biologicals Corporation Ltd. Share Holdings

Bharat Immunological & Biologicals Corporation Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
24 Apr, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
09 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
17 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2022Board MeetingAudited Results

About Bharat Immunological & Biologicals Corporation Ltd.

Bharat Immunological & Biologicals Corporation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/03/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24232UP1989GOI010542 and registration number is 010542. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Pharmaceuticals. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 78.39 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 43.18 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Dr. Y K Gupta
    Chairman
  • Dr. Sanjay Kumar Mishra
    Managing Director
  • Dr. Alka Sharma
    Director
  • Dr. Mohd Aslam
    Director
  • Mr. Roshan Lal
    Director
  • Dr. Sudhanshu Vrati
    Director
  • Dr. Madhu Dikshit
    Director

FAQs on Bharat Immunological & Biologicals Corporation Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Bharat Immunological & Biologicals Corporation Ltd.?

The market cap of Bharat Immunological & Biologicals Corporation Ltd. is ₹98.23 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Bharat Immunological & Biologicals Corporation Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Bharat Immunological & Biologicals Corporation Ltd. is -5.76 and PB ratio of Bharat Immunological & Biologicals Corporation Ltd. is 1.12 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Bharat Immunological & Biologicals Corporation Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bharat Immunological & Biologicals Corporation Ltd. is ₹22.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Bharat Immunological & Biologicals Corporation Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bharat Immunological & Biologicals Corporation Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bharat Immunological & Biologicals Corporation Ltd. is ₹51.80 and 52-week low of Bharat Immunological & Biologicals Corporation Ltd. is ₹20.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

