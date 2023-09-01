Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|24 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|09 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|17 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
Bharat Immunological & Biologicals Corporation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/03/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24232UP1989GOI010542 and registration number is 010542. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Pharmaceuticals. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 78.39 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 43.18 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Bharat Immunological & Biologicals Corporation Ltd. is ₹98.23 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Bharat Immunological & Biologicals Corporation Ltd. is -5.76 and PB ratio of Bharat Immunological & Biologicals Corporation Ltd. is 1.12 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bharat Immunological & Biologicals Corporation Ltd. is ₹22.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bharat Immunological & Biologicals Corporation Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bharat Immunological & Biologicals Corporation Ltd. is ₹51.80 and 52-week low of Bharat Immunological & Biologicals Corporation Ltd. is ₹20.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.