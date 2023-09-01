What is the Market Cap of Bharat Immunological & Biologicals Corporation Ltd.? The market cap of Bharat Immunological & Biologicals Corporation Ltd. is ₹98.23 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Bharat Immunological & Biologicals Corporation Ltd.? P/E ratio of Bharat Immunological & Biologicals Corporation Ltd. is -5.76 and PB ratio of Bharat Immunological & Biologicals Corporation Ltd. is 1.12 as on .

What is the share price of Bharat Immunological & Biologicals Corporation Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bharat Immunological & Biologicals Corporation Ltd. is ₹22.75 as on .