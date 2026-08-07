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Bharat Immunological & Biologicals Corporation Share Price

NSE
BSE

BHARAT IMMUNOLOGICAL & BIOLOGICALS CORPORATION

Public Sector | Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Pharmaceuticals and health care
Index
BSE Central Public Sector

Here's the live share price of Bharat Immunological & Biologicals Corporation along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹16.38 Closed
2.89₹ 0.46
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Bharat Immunological & Biologicals Corporation Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹15.85₹16.45
₹16.38
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹14.10₹23.19
₹16.38
Open Price
₹16.24
Prev. Close
₹15.92
Volume
17,146

Source: Dion Global

Bharat Immunological & Biologicals Corporation Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Bharat Immunological & Biologicals Corporation		6.36-1.62-5.65-15.48-24.27-12.71-22.38
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries		-2.032.426.2514.3421.9218.8919.84
Divi's Laboratories		2.3821.8323.134.8634.528.2510.95
Torrent Pharmaceuticals		-2.962.0113.6123.9437.6834.1426.36
Cipla		-0.061.358.019.65-1.36.369.89
Zydus Lifesciences		-1-3.2718.6320.8117.9719.413.74
Lupin		-2.23-5.22-4.067.3221.2629.7115.79
Mankind Pharma		-1.25-3.652.6817.1-4.0510.611.36
Laurus Labs		2.1425.6153.7688.11121.3166.7221.42
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories		2.13-13.43-10.32-8.07-2.391.334.01
Aurobindo Pharma		5.174.9312.3438.2755.3324.1613.36
Biocon		1.025.6812.391517.9418.082.38
Alkem Laboratories		-1.9-0.380.94-1.815.6910.949.88
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals		2.41.04-3.5415.7910.8441.0131.1
Abbott India		0.064.084.161.18-15.155.19.68
Anthem Biosciences		3.879.527.8524.7911.944.782.84
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals		-2.018.24.883.54-2.9522.969.76
Ipca Laboratories		-0.7-3.2311.3619.5124.7423.098.61
Ajanta Pharma		0.294.912.9921.7433.0525.8517.93
Gland Pharma		4.422.5139.7538.7233.6124.85-8.35

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Bharat Immunological & Biologicals Corporation has declined 24.27% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (21.92%), Divi's Laboratories (34.50%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (37.68%). From a 5 year perspective, Bharat Immunological & Biologicals Corporation has underperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.84%) and Divi's Laboratories (10.95%).

Bharat Immunological & Biologicals Corporation Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Bharat Immunological & Biologicals Corporation Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
515.5915.98
1015.8815.99
2016.3716.23
5016.9316.7
10017.0217.2
20018.2518.34

Source: Dion Global

Bharat Immunological & Biologicals Corporation Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Bharat Immunological & Biologicals Corporation remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 40.74% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Bharat Immunological & Biologicals Corporation Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2024, 10:28 PM IST ISTBharat Immunolog - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Date Of Board Meeting On 16.08.2024 Under Regulation 29 Of SEBI
Feb 29, 2024, 10:27 PM IST ISTBharat Immunolog - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Date Of Board Meeting On 08.03.2024 Under Regulation 29 Of SEBI
Dec 13, 2023, 09:13 PM IST ISTBharat Immunolog - Compliance Of Regulation 34 Of LODR 2015 And Submission Annual Report For 34Th Annual General Meeting Sche

Source: Dion Global

About Bharat Immunological & Biologicals Corporation

Bharat Immunological & Biologicals Corporation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/03/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24232UP1989GOI010542 and registration number is 010542. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Pharmaceuticals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 44.61 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 43.18 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2023.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Dr. Y K Gupta
    Chairman
  • Dr. Sanjay Kumar Mishra
    Managing Director
  • Dr. Alka Sharma
    Director
  • Dr. Mohd Aslam
    Director
  • Mr. Roshan Lal
    Director
  • Dr. Sudhanshu Vrati
    Director
  • Dr. Madhu Dikshit
    Director

FAQs on Bharat Immunological & Biologicals Corporation Share Price

What is the share price of Bharat Immunological & Biologicals Corporation?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bharat Immunological & Biologicals Corporation is ₹16.38 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Bharat Immunological & Biologicals Corporation?

The Bharat Immunological & Biologicals Corporation is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Bharat Immunological & Biologicals Corporation?

The market cap of Bharat Immunological & Biologicals Corporation is ₹70.73 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Bharat Immunological & Biologicals Corporation?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Bharat Immunological & Biologicals Corporation are ₹16.45 and ₹15.85.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Bharat Immunological & Biologicals Corporation?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bharat Immunological & Biologicals Corporation stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bharat Immunological & Biologicals Corporation is ₹23.19 and 52-week low of Bharat Immunological & Biologicals Corporation is ₹14.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Bharat Immunological & Biologicals Corporation performed historically in terms of returns?

The Bharat Immunological & Biologicals Corporation has shown returns of 2.89% over the past day, -1.62% for the past month, -5.65% over 3 months, -24.27% over 1 year, -12.71% across 3 years, and -22.38% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Bharat Immunological & Biologicals Corporation?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Bharat Immunological & Biologicals Corporation are -3.83 and 0.81 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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