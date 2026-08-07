Here's the live share price of Bharat Immunological & Biologicals Corporation along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Bharat Immunological & Biologicals Corporation
|6.36
|-1.62
|-5.65
|-15.48
|-24.27
|-12.71
|-22.38
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
|-2.03
|2.42
|6.25
|14.34
|21.92
|18.89
|19.84
|Divi's Laboratories
|2.38
|21.83
|23.1
|34.86
|34.5
|28.25
|10.95
|Torrent Pharmaceuticals
|-2.96
|2.01
|13.61
|23.94
|37.68
|34.14
|26.36
|Cipla
|-0.06
|1.35
|8.01
|9.65
|-1.3
|6.36
|9.89
|Zydus Lifesciences
|-1
|-3.27
|18.63
|20.81
|17.97
|19.4
|13.74
|Lupin
|-2.23
|-5.22
|-4.06
|7.32
|21.26
|29.71
|15.79
|Mankind Pharma
|-1.25
|-3.65
|2.68
|17.1
|-4.05
|10.6
|11.36
|Laurus Labs
|2.14
|25.61
|53.76
|88.11
|121.31
|66.72
|21.42
|Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
|2.13
|-13.43
|-10.32
|-8.07
|-2.39
|1.33
|4.01
|Aurobindo Pharma
|5.17
|4.93
|12.34
|38.27
|55.33
|24.16
|13.36
|Biocon
|1.02
|5.68
|12.39
|15
|17.94
|18.08
|2.38
|Alkem Laboratories
|-1.9
|-0.38
|0.94
|-1.8
|15.69
|10.94
|9.88
|Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
|2.4
|1.04
|-3.54
|15.79
|10.84
|41.01
|31.1
|Abbott India
|0.06
|4.08
|4.16
|1.18
|-15.15
|5.1
|9.68
|Anthem Biosciences
|3.87
|9.52
|7.85
|24.79
|11.94
|4.78
|2.84
|GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals
|-2.01
|8.2
|4.88
|3.54
|-2.95
|22.96
|9.76
|Ipca Laboratories
|-0.7
|-3.23
|11.36
|19.51
|24.74
|23.09
|8.61
|Ajanta Pharma
|0.29
|4.9
|12.99
|21.74
|33.05
|25.85
|17.93
|Gland Pharma
|4.42
|2.51
|39.75
|38.72
|33.61
|24.85
|-8.35
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Bharat Immunological & Biologicals Corporation has declined 24.27% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (21.92%), Divi's Laboratories (34.50%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (37.68%). From a 5 year perspective, Bharat Immunological & Biologicals Corporation has underperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.84%) and Divi's Laboratories (10.95%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|15.59
|15.98
|10
|15.88
|15.99
|20
|16.37
|16.23
|50
|16.93
|16.7
|100
|17.02
|17.2
|200
|18.25
|18.34
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Bharat Immunological & Biologicals Corporation remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 40.74% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2024, 10:28 PM IST IST
|Bharat Immunolog - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Date Of Board Meeting On 16.08.2024 Under Regulation 29 Of SEBI
|Feb 29, 2024, 10:27 PM IST IST
|Bharat Immunolog - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Date Of Board Meeting On 08.03.2024 Under Regulation 29 Of SEBI
|Dec 13, 2023, 09:13 PM IST IST
|Bharat Immunolog - Compliance Of Regulation 34 Of LODR 2015 And Submission Annual Report For 34Th Annual General Meeting Sche
Source: Dion Global
Bharat Immunological & Biologicals Corporation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/03/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24232UP1989GOI010542 and registration number is 010542. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Pharmaceuticals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 44.61 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 43.18 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2023.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bharat Immunological & Biologicals Corporation is ₹16.38 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Bharat Immunological & Biologicals Corporation is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Bharat Immunological & Biologicals Corporation is ₹70.73 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Bharat Immunological & Biologicals Corporation are ₹16.45 and ₹15.85.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bharat Immunological & Biologicals Corporation stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bharat Immunological & Biologicals Corporation is ₹23.19 and 52-week low of Bharat Immunological & Biologicals Corporation is ₹14.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Bharat Immunological & Biologicals Corporation has shown returns of 2.89% over the past day, -1.62% for the past month, -5.65% over 3 months, -24.27% over 1 year, -12.71% across 3 years, and -22.38% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Bharat Immunological & Biologicals Corporation are -3.83 and 0.81 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global