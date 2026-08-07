What is the share price of Bharat Immunological & Biologicals Corporation? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bharat Immunological & Biologicals Corporation is ₹16.38 as on .

What kind of stock is Bharat Immunological & Biologicals Corporation? The Bharat Immunological & Biologicals Corporation is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Bharat Immunological & Biologicals Corporation? The market cap of Bharat Immunological & Biologicals Corporation is ₹70.73 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Bharat Immunological & Biologicals Corporation? Today’s highest and lowest price of Bharat Immunological & Biologicals Corporation are ₹16.45 and ₹15.85.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Bharat Immunological & Biologicals Corporation? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bharat Immunological & Biologicals Corporation stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bharat Immunological & Biologicals Corporation is ₹23.19 and 52-week low of Bharat Immunological & Biologicals Corporation is ₹14.10 as on .

How has the Bharat Immunological & Biologicals Corporation performed historically in terms of returns? The Bharat Immunological & Biologicals Corporation has shown returns of 2.89% over the past day, -1.62% for the past month, -5.65% over 3 months, -24.27% over 1 year, -12.71% across 3 years, and -22.38% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Bharat Immunological & Biologicals Corporation? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Bharat Immunological & Biologicals Corporation are -3.83 and 0.81 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global