|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|4,037.55
|4,042.81
|10
|4,013.97
|4,027.63
|20
|3,996.34
|3,997.21
|50
|3,891.66
|3,926.69
|100
|3,853.8
|3,874.14
|200
|3,839.76
|3,826.58
Company Name
Value
Change
Change (%)
Trend
|National Aluminium Company
|362.80
|7.95
|2.24
|Bharat Electronics
|453.75
|9.30
|2.09
|Hindustan Copper
|576.05
|8.50
|1.50
|Oil India
|488.65
|4.70
|0.97
|Hindustan Aeronautics
|3951.75
|37.75
|0.96
|Oil And Natural Gas Corporation
|282.35
|2.45
|0.88
|Bharat Dynamics
|1268.10
|2.75
|0.22
|Mishra Dhatu Nigam
|345.50
|-0.55
|-0.16
|Steel Authority of India (SAIL)
|165.50
|-0.50
|-0.30
|Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation
|569.10
|-2.15
|-0.38
|Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders
|2209.50
|-14.10
|-0.63
|NMDC
|81.25
|-0.55
|-0.67
|Hemisphere Properties India
|140.10
|-0.95
|-0.67
|Power Grid Corporation of India
|296.70
|-2.05
|-0.69
|BEML Land Assets
|186.10
|-1.40
|-0.75
|MSTC
|452.00
|-4.35
|-0.95
|Bharat Heavy Electricals
|262.05
|-2.80
|-1.06
|Coal India
|426.10
|-4.60
|-1.07
|NTPC
|377.45
|-4.40
|-1.15
|Balmer Lawrie Investments
|71.40
|-1.09
|-1.50
|Power Finance Corporation
|405.90
|-6.85
|-1.66
|NMDC Steel
|39.91
|-0.69
|-1.70
|BEML
|1648.45
|-32.15
|-1.91
|Andrew Yule & Company
|20.22
|-0.42
|-2.03
|Hindustan Organic Chemicals
|29.48
|-0.64
|-2.12
|ITI
|263.65
|-6.45
|-2.39
|Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers
|2372.15
|-60.65
|-2.49
|Housing and Urban Development Corporation
|181.65
|-4.95
|-2.65
|GAIL (India)
|165.10
|-4.65
|-2.74
|NLC India
|252.75
|-7.20
|-2.77
|Shipping Corporation of India
|256.20
|-7.40
|-2.81
|Bharat Petroleum Corporation
|374.85
|-10.85
|-2.81
|Cochin Shipyard
|1449.10
|-43.80
|-2.93
|NHPC
|73.13
|-2.23
|-2.96
|Container Corporation of India
|478.85
|-16.80
|-3.39
|NBCC (India)
|89.43
|-3.30
|-3.56
|KIOCL
|324.75
|-12.75
|-3.78
|Shipping Corporation of India Land And Assets
|44.05
|-1.73
|-3.78
|SJVN
|70.27
|-2.81
|-3.85
|MOIL
|295.25
|-11.85
|-3.86
|Engineers India
|212.95
|-8.65
|-3.90
|Indian Railway Finance Corporation
|99.45
|-4.10
|-3.96
|Mahanagar Telephone Nigam
|28.42
|-1.25
|-4.21
|Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers
|121.35
|-5.40
|-4.26
|Bharat Immunological & Biologicals Corporation
|17.21
|-0.79
|-4.39
|Indian Oil Corporation
|179.05
|-8.50
|-4.53
|Rites
|203.70
|-10.05
|-4.70
|State Trading Corporation Of India
|111.00
|-5.75
|-4.93
|Ircon International
|136.40
|-7.15
|-4.98
|Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency
|116.05
|-6.25
|-5.11
|National Fertilizers
|73.15
|-4.11
|-5.32
|Rail Vikas Nigam
|299.60
|-16.95
|-5.35
|MMTC
|58.61
|-3.34
|-5.39
|India Tourism Development Corporation
|496.85
|-29.40
|-5.59
|RailTel Corporation of India
|293.70
|-20.15
|-6.42