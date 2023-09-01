Company Name
Value
Change
Change
(%)
Trend
Today Vol
ACC Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
|2,013.4
|3.85
|0.19
|27,854
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
|799.55
|8.15
|1.03
|3,27,966
Ambuja Cements Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
|433.7
|5.20
|1.21
|2,89,018
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
|4,840
|21.65
|0.45
|9,241
Ashok Leyland Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:46 PM | IST
|184.15
|0.45
|0.24
|5,10,882
Au Small Finance Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|724.6
|2.25
|0.31
|28,561
Avenue Supermarts Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|3,760
|43.90
|1.18
|9,687
Axis Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
|991.35
|17.35
|1.78
|6,69,157
Bajaj Finance Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|7,317
|151.80
|2.12
|48,281
Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
|344.1
|3.55
|1.04
|2,27,074
Bharti Airtel Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|865.9
|9.10
|1.06
|6,21,582
Britannia Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:42 PM | IST
|4,485.05
|13.70
|0.31
|14,718
Cipla Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
|1,245.05
|-12.15
|-0.97
|33,576
Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|1,938
|-3.45
|-0.18
|8,575
DLF Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:43 PM | IST
|503.2
|-0.55
|-0.11
|84,865
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
|5,578.2
|-37.70
|-0.67
|8,328
Eicher Motors Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
|3,399.85
|62.30
|1.87
|26,399
GAIL (India) Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
|121.35
|6.30
|5.48
|26,85,368
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:46 PM | IST
|1,007
|1.05
|0.10
|11,078
Grasim Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|1,821
|28.15
|1.57
|8,123
Havells India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
|1,383
|-1.20
|-0.09
|12,903
HDFC Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|1,574.85
|2.90
|0.18
|11,81,839
HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:46 PM | IST
|641.45
|-3.10
|-0.48
|39,416
Hero MotoCorp Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|2,933
|19.80
|0.68
|5,623
Hindalco Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:45 PM | IST
|473.3
|13.95
|3.04
|3,26,283
Hindustan Unilever Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
|2,505
|0.80
|0.03
|20,922
Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd.
Jul 12, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|2,729.95
|0
|0
|0
ICICI Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|969.05
|10.85
|1.13
|7,27,703
Indian Oil Corporation Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|89.08
|-0.08
|-0.09
|13,72,631
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|688.15
|16.00
|2.38
|6,34,620
IndusInd Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
|1,417.3
|40.55
|2.95
|65,424
Infosys Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
|1,443.05
|8.95
|0.62
|6,73,170
Jio Financial Services Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|245.3
|11.65
|4.99
|51,24,174
JSW Steel Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|806.2
|26.30
|3.37
|1,68,055
Jubilant Foodworks Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|505.8
|-6.90
|-1.35
|1,23,703
Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:48 PM | IST
|1,771.3
|11.70
|0.66
|89,011
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
|1,591.5
|15.40
|0.98
|83,329
Marico Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
|568.15
|-2.50
|-0.44
|65,024
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:48 PM | IST
|10,331.8
|324.70
|3.24
|76,845
Nestle India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:46 PM | IST
|21,935
|-56.80
|-0.26
|1,058
Page Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|39,795.65
|-346.10
|-0.86
|281
PI Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:41 PM | IST
|3,623.35
|-4.55
|-0.13
|4,610
Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|252.1
|7.50
|3.07
|10,71,884
Reliance Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|2,413.05
|6.15
|0.26
|7,23,196
SBI Cards and Payment Services Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
|840.25
|23.65
|2.90
|1,99,296
Shree Cements Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|24,115
|308.10
|1.29
|853
Shriram Finance Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|1,918
|-6.75
|-0.35
|41,605
Siemens Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:46 PM | IST
|3,885.65
|-35.75
|-0.91
|7,735
State Bank of India
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|569.7
|8.40
|1.50
|17,10,217
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|1,108.5
|-3.75
|-0.34
|3,58,264
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
|3,379.2
|22.15
|0.66
|47,360
Tata Consumer Products Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|844.15
|9.25
|1.11
|44,967
Tata Motors Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|611.2
|10.10
|1.68
|14,53,588
Tata Steel Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|127.1
|4.10
|3.33
|76,14,413
Tech Mahindra Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:44 PM | IST
|1,227.15
|25.40
|2.11
|58,193
Titan Company Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
|3,115.95
|8.80
|0.28
|24,708
UltraTech Cement Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|8,273.2
|-41.90
|-0.50
|15,998
Vedanta Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|236.15
|3.80
|1.64
|9,97,181
Voltas Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:48 PM | IST
|869.35
|-0.55
|-0.06
|64,547
Wipro Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|416
|7.55
|1.85
|10,20,564
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|262.55
|0.30
|0.11
|5,48,014