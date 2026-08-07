Company Name
Value
Change
Change (%)
Trend
Volume
|Grasim Industries
|3336.00
|128.20
|4.00
|21,640
|Tata Consultancy Services
|2453.70
|83.70
|3.53
|2,30,249
|Hindalco Industries
|1054.00
|27.45
|2.67
|2,62,700
|Mahindra & Mahindra
|3501.40
|86.40
|2.53
|2,04,068
|Federal Bank
|358.80
|6.75
|1.92
|72,802
|Hero MotoCorp
|5728.00
|107.00
|1.90
|1,65,761
|Apollo Hospitals Enterprise
|8980.50
|167.60
|1.90
|10,603
|IndusInd Bank
|1025.00
|19.00
|1.89
|45,317
|Zee Entertainment Enterprises
|94.15
|1.65
|1.78
|8,34,832
|Britannia Industries
|5515.00
|85.00
|1.57
|1,01,606
|State Bank of India
|1096.05
|11.20
|1.03
|19,74,772
|Eicher Motors
|8005.00
|75.00
|0.95
|13,722
|Tech Mahindra
|1649.90
|14.90
|0.91
|3,91,091
|Vedanta
|277.00
|2.40
|0.87
|10,87,179
|Infosys
|1173.10
|7.90
|0.68
|4,27,811
|Cummins India
|5420.00
|29.80
|0.55
|8,888
|Reliance Industries
|1331.55
|6.55
|0.49
|8,38,749
|InterGlobe Aviation
|5345.00
|24.00
|0.45
|34,306
|Wipro
|186.70
|0.80
|0.43
|3,50,030
|Maruti Suzuki India
|14050.00
|53.00
|0.38
|38,522
|Power Grid Corporation of India
|271.75
|1.00
|0.37
|2,97,702
|Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles
|345.00
|1.25
|0.36
|1,77,641
|DLF
|645.00
|2.10
|0.33
|81,287
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
|1949.00
|5.00
|0.26
|4,52,461
|Havells India
|1285.90
|3.25
|0.25
|52,675
|Kwality Wall's (India)
|34.84
|0.05
|0.14
|4,80,833
|Marico
|864.70
|0.80
|0.09
|34,324
|Indian Hotels Company
|737.00
|0.10
|0.01
|1,02,495
|UltraTech Cement
|12040.00
|-22.00
|-0.18
|7,766
|Cipla
|1472.00
|-3.00
|-0.20
|23,778
|Hindustan Unilever
|2080.40
|-4.60
|-0.22
|79,099
|Ashok Leyland
|177.10
|-0.45
|-0.25
|9,53,993
|Bharti Airtel
|1959.00
|-5.00
|-0.25
|88,756
|Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
|1172.00
|-3.00
|-0.26
|65,188
|IDFC First Bank
|84.51
|-0.33
|-0.39
|42,90,277
|Indian Oil Corporation
|142.40
|-0.60
|-0.42
|3,56,153
|YES Bank
|22.70
|-0.10
|-0.44
|29,69,655
|Eternal
|315.45
|-1.55
|-0.49
|8,29,164
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|392.00
|-2.00
|-0.51
|4,91,213
|Colgate-Palmolive (India)
|2020.00
|-11.20
|-0.55
|14,181
|HDFC Bank
|732.00
|-5.00
|-0.68
|15,28,309
|Tata Steel
|188.00
|-1.30
|-0.69
|6,72,661
|Dabur India
|411.00
|-3.00
|-0.72
|1,12,608
|Titan Company
|4943.00
|-41.00
|-0.82
|38,241
|HDFC Life Insurance Company
|538.15
|-4.70
|-0.87
|1,82,001
|Asian Paints
|2721.00
|-28.00
|-1.02
|21,956
|JSW Steel
|1293.50
|-14.50
|-1.11
|41,312
|PI Industries
|2762.75
|-33.25
|-1.19
|7,235
|Axis Bank
|1238.00
|-15.00
|-1.20
|68,470
|Lupin
|2360.00
|-31.50
|-1.32
|58,561
|GAIL (India)
|173.00
|-3.00
|-1.70
|3,45,266
|Bharat Petroleum Corporation
|318.60
|-6.80
|-2.09
|2,07,624
|United Spirits
|1473.00
|-43.00
|-2.84
|11,786
|Godrej Consumer Products
|1049.00
|-31.50
|-2.92
|1,33,862
|ICICI Bank
|1422.00
|-54.95
|-3.72
|13,79,912
|Bajaj Finserv
|2001.90
|-87.35
|-4.18
|1,35,515