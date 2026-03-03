|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|426.68
|424.96
|10
|427.53
|426.29
|20
|427.86
|427.11
|50
|429.5
|428.34
|100
|430.43
|427.47
|200
|423.79
|421.73
Company Name
Value
Change
Change (%)
Trend
|Kwality Wall's (India)
|27.95
|1.83
|7.01
|Hindalco Industries
|940.15
|14.20
|1.53
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
|1752.70
|14.60
|0.84
|Vedanta
|723.25
|4.80
|0.67
|Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
|1294.65
|7.45
|0.58
|Lupin
|2313.00
|11.65
|0.51
|Cipla
|1351.85
|4.20
|0.31
|JSW Steel
|1268.25
|0.45
|0.04
|PI Industries
|3100.00
|-8.75
|-0.28
|Bharti Airtel
|1873.35
|-6.40
|-0.34
|ICICI Bank
|1374.20
|-4.80
|-0.35
|Britannia Industries
|5970.00
|-24.25
|-0.40
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|413.00
|-2.30
|-0.55
|HDFC Bank
|881.75
|-5.65
|-0.64
|Tata Steel
|210.90
|-1.45
|-0.68
|Hindustan Unilever
|2322.00
|-16.25
|-0.69
|Power Grid Corporation of India
|296.70
|-2.05
|-0.69
|United Spirits
|1373.25
|-9.95
|-0.72
|Tech Mahindra
|1346.55
|-10.70
|-0.79
|Apollo Hospitals Enterprise
|7754.50
|-65.75
|-0.84
|Tata Consultancy Services
|2613.20
|-23.20
|-0.88
|Infosys
|1288.15
|-11.80
|-0.91
|Axis Bank
|1371.05
|-12.80
|-0.92
|Ashok Leyland
|209.15
|-1.95
|-0.92
|State Bank of India
|1189.40
|-12.60
|-1.05
|Marico
|779.40
|-8.80
|-1.12
|Grasim Industries
|2767.80
|-32.30
|-1.15
|HDFC Life Insurance Company
|706.85
|-8.25
|-1.15
|UltraTech Cement
|12515.70
|-164.55
|-1.30
|Colgate-Palmolive (India)
|2224.00
|-29.60
|-1.31
|Titan Company
|4269.35
|-59.05
|-1.36
|Eternal
|243.05
|-3.40
|-1.38
|Cummins India
|4815.95
|-85.80
|-1.75
|Federal Bank
|294.65
|-5.30
|-1.77
|IndusInd Bank
|942.00
|-17.00
|-1.77
|Mahindra & Mahindra
|3334.75
|-65.15
|-1.92
|Hero MotoCorp
|5590.20
|-119.40
|-2.09
|Dabur India
|507.60
|-10.95
|-2.11
|DLF
|590.40
|-13.75
|-2.28
|IDFC First Bank
|71.79
|-1.69
|-2.30
|Indian Hotels Company
|651.30
|-16.00
|-2.40
|Wipro
|196.00
|-4.90
|-2.44
|Bajaj Finserv
|1943.95
|-48.75
|-2.45
|Eicher Motors
|7817.00
|-198.70
|-2.48
|Reliance Industries
|1358.35
|-35.95
|-2.58
|YES Bank
|20.18
|-0.55
|-2.65
|GAIL (India)
|165.10
|-4.65
|-2.74
|Bharat Petroleum Corporation
|374.85
|-10.85
|-2.81
|Asian Paints
|2307.60
|-68.65
|-2.89
|Havells India
|1355.30
|-42.30
|-3.03
|Maruti Suzuki India
|14380.60
|-488.95
|-3.29
|Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles
|370.50
|-12.65
|-3.30
|Godrej Consumer Products
|1175.00
|-42.60
|-3.50
|Zee Entertainment Enterprises
|84.14
|-3.33
|-3.81
|Indian Oil Corporation
|179.05
|-8.50
|-4.53
|InterGlobe Aviation
|4521.40
|-301.65
|-6.25