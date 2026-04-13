The Q4 earnings of the banking sector are keenly awaited amid the Middle East war. Banking stocks have been in focus for a host of reasons from asset quality concerns to renewed focus on the domestic themes. The earnings are also closely watched as the Nifty Bank index has seen a sharp correction, declining 12.1% over the past three months.

Will Q4FY26 be able to lift investor sentiment?

Here is a quick look at all the big earnings due this week from across banking sector stocks –

HDFC Bank Q4 results

HDFC Bank, A private sector Bank is set to announce its Q4FY26 on Saturday, April 18. “The Board of Directors may also consider issuance of Perpetual Debt Instruments (part of Additional Tier I capital), Tier II Capital Bonds and Long-Term Bonds for Financing Infrastructure SubSectors over the period of next twelve months through private placement mode,” HDFC Bank said in its release.

ICICI Bank Q4 results

Another Private Bank ICICI Bank will also release its Q4 earning report on April 18. ICICI Bank may announce a dividend as well.



ICICI Bank last announced a dividend in April 2025, when its board recommended a final dividend of Rs 11 per share for FY25.

Yes Bank Q4 results

Yes Bank, in its regulatory filing, said that they will release their Q4FY6 result on April 18. The company has not mentioned anything about dividends.



PSU banks like State Bank of India, Punjab National Bank may also announce their Q4FY26 in the next two-three weeks. The official date has not been announced by the lenders yet.



Analysts expect banking sector to see steady Q4

Axis Securities Equity Research expects the banking sector to report mid-single digit growth on a year-on-year basis and flat sequential growth. The brokerage noted that Q4 is seasonally the strongest quarter and ‘Q4FY26 is expected to be no different’.



“The asset quality outlook appears favourable, with unsecured stress now behind and secured and corporate segment asset quality metrics holding up well. The pace of fresh stress accretion in the unsecured portfolios is expected to come off, and slippages during Q4 are expected to be sequentially lower.”



Axis Securities said that the focus will remain on management commentary on potential risks arising from the geopolitical turmoil and its implications on asset quality.