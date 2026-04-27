Goldman Sachs sees India’s steel sector entering a phase where domestic demand is expected to drive growth over the next several years. The brokerage has initiated coverage on five ferrous companies and placed selective bets based on capacity expansion, raw material access, and infrastructure strength.

Among these, JSW Steel and Shyam Metalics have been rated ‘Buy’, while Tata Steel and Jindal Steel have got a ‘Neutral’ call. Goldman Sachs recommended ‘Sell’ on NMDC. The report builds its case around rising domestic consumption, improving profitability, and company-specific strengths that could play out through FY32.

Goldman Sachs on JSW Steel: ‘Buy’

Goldman Sachs has initiated coverage on JSW Steel with a ‘Buy’ rating and a target price of Rs 1,490, implying an upside of 18.5%. The brokerage expects the company to expand crude steel capacity to 50 million tonnes per annum by FY31E from 36.4 million tonnes per annum in FY26E, with a longer-term plan to reach 75 million tonnes per annum. It estimates EBITDA per tonne for the India business to rise to around Rs 14,000 by FY28E from Rs 8,850 in FY25, driven by operating leverage and a richer product mix.

The firm also expects improvement in iron ore security to 50% by FY30E from 37% in FY25 and coking coal security to reach 25% from nil over the same period. The stock is currently trading at 7.9 times FY28 estimated EBITDA, while the target is based on 9 times.

“JSW Steel is the fastest growing in terms of capacity player in the India steel space,” Goldman Sachs says in the report.

Goldman Sachs on Shyam Metalics: ‘Buy’

Goldman Sachs has also placed a Buy rating on Shyam Metalics with a target price of Rs 1,065, implying an upside of 28.9%. The brokerage points to the company’s diversified exposure across carbon steel, stainless steel, and aluminium downstream products, along with its relatively low net debt to EBITDA ratio and consistent margin profile.

The firm believes this mix gives it better resilience compared to peers and positions it well to benefit from demand growth across segments.

“Shyam Metalics offers horizontal exposure across Carbon steel, Stainless steel and Aluminum products with consistent EBITDA margins,” Goldman Sachs adds.

Goldman Sachs on Tata Steel: ‘Neutral’

Goldman Sachs has initiated Tata Steel with a ‘Neutral’ rating and a target price of Rs 210, indicating a marginal downside of 0.5%. The brokerage expects standalone EBITDA per tonne to improve to Rs 15,453 by FY30E, supported by cost reduction efforts and operational improvements.

However, it remains cautious due to the potential increase in iron ore costs after FY30 when key mines such as Noamundi and Joda may be auctioned. While Tata Steel has 100% captive iron ore and 25% captive coking coal at present, which gives it an edge in raw material security, reliance on third-party logistics remains a constraint. The stock is currently trading at 7.2 times FY28 estimated EBITDA.

“While we expect structural EBITDA improvement till FY28E across divisions, we believe the uncertainty on iron ore cost post FY30E to likely weigh on valuation,” Goldman Sachs said.

Goldman Sachs on Jindal Steel: ‘Neutral’

Goldman Sachs has assigned a Neutral rating to Jindal Steel with a target price of Rs 1,335, implying an upside of 6.5%. The brokerage acknowledges the company’s ongoing capacity ramp-up and cost reduction potential, which could support earnings growth over time. However, it believes current valuations already capture much of this optimism. The firm notes that while Jindal Steel has completed its brownfield expansions and is improving operational efficiency, it does not see enough headroom for significant re-rating at present levels.

“We are positive on its capacity ramp-up, cost reduction potential, and strong leverage, however, we see current valuations as fair,” Goldman Sachs said.

Goldman Sachs on NMDC: ‘Sell’

Goldman Sachs has taken a negative stance on NMDC with a Sell rating and a target price of Rs 84, suggesting a downside of 3.8%. The brokerage expects the company’s mid-term earnings to face pressure due to slow progress in diversification efforts.

It also points out that the stock is trading at 6.4 times, which is above one standard deviation of its 10-year average, making the risk reward less favourable.

“Mid-term earnings to be impacted by the slow progress in diversification projects; negative risk-reward with the stock trading at 6.4x, above 1std dev. of 10-year mean,” Goldman Sachs adds.

Conclusion

Goldman Sachs builds its coverage on the belief that India’s steel demand will grow strongly, supported by sectors such as construction, automobiles, and energy transition. It expects domestic consumption to reach twice the FY23 level by FY32E and sees India contributing meaningfully to global steel demand growth in the current decade.

Within this backdrop, the brokerage prefers companies that combine capacity expansion with stronger raw material linkages and logistics capabilities.

Disclaimer: This report contains specific investment ratings and price targets which are for informational purposes only and do not constitute an offer or solicitation to buy or sell securities. Investing in the equity market involves significant risks, and price targets are based on projections that may not materialize. Readers are strongly advised to consult with a SEBI-registered investment advisor before making any financial decisions based on this analysis.

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