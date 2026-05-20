Gold Rate Today in India

On 20 May 2026, the price of 24K gold at ₹158,660 per 10 grams, reflecting a loss of ₹890 compared to its previous close. Meanwhile, 22K gold is at ₹145,438 per 10 grams.

Gold prices in India are largely influenced by international spot gold rates, US dollar fluctuations, and import duties on Gold among other things. Gold prices in India continue to remain higher than in Dubai. On 20 May 2026 the price of 24K gold in India is at ₹158,660 per 10 grams, while in Dubai it is ₹143,434, reflecting a difference of ₹15,226 or 10.62%. Similarly, 22K and 18K gold prices in India were also about 10.62% costlier compared to the price of gold in Dubai, not accounting for fees, duties, and taxes. Gold Rate Today in India (₹ per 10 grams) Type Today's Price (₹) Yesterday's Price (₹) Change (₹) Change (%) 24 Carat 158,660 159,550 890.00 0.56% 22 Carat 145,438 146,254 815.90 0.56% 18 Carat 118,995 119,663 667.50 0.56% More: Detailed tables and chart on gold rate in India and Dubai

Why is the Gold price moving today?

Gold prices are trending down on the back of surging US Treasury bond yields and a strong dollar, as the yellow metal hit a six-week low. A firm dollar makes precious metals like gold more expensive for overseas investors, thereby denting demand.

The standstill in the West Asia conflict has added to the slump in gold prices, as oil prices continue to trade at elevated levels and the chokepoint, the Strait of Hormuz, remains largely closed, reinforcing expectations of tighter monetary policy by central banks globally.

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Markets currently price in no rate cut by the US Federal Reserve this year and expect the US central bank to hike rates later in December.

Outlook for Gold Investors

Analysts expect gold prices to remain range-bound in the near term due to the deadlock in the US-Iran war, which is keeping oil prices elevated and mounting inflationary pressures. Expectations of higher interest rates weigh negatively on bullion, as investors divert towards interest-bearing assets.

“MCX Gold June has support near Rs 158,000–157,700/10g, and on the flip side, Rs 159,000/10g is resistance. The intraday outlook for today is bearish,” said Jigar Trivedi, Senior Research Analyst at IndusInd Securities.

Retail investors are advised to track not just domestic rates but also international trends before making buying decisions.

ALSO READ Gold hits 6-week low, silver plummets 6% as investors brace for prolonged high US interest rates

Gold Rate Today in Metro Cities (₹ per 10 grams)

City 24 Carat(₹) 22 Carat(₹) 18 Carat(₹) Ahmedabad 158,940 ( 820.00 ) 145,695 ( 751.70 ) 119,205 ( 615.00 ) Bangalore 158,850 ( 820.00 ) 145,613 ( 751.70 ) 119,138 ( 615.00 ) Chennai 159,190 ( 820.00 ) 145,924 ( 751.60 ) 119,393 ( 615.00 ) Delhi 158,450 ( 820.00 ) 145,246 ( 751.70 ) 118,838 ( 615.00 ) Hyderabad 158,980 ( 820.00 ) 145,732 ( 751.60 ) 119,235 ( 615.00 ) Kolkata 158,510 ( 820.00 ) 145,301 ( 751.70 ) 118,883 ( 615.00 ) Mumbai 158,660 ( 890.00 ) 145,438 ( 815.90 ) 118,995 ( 667.50 ) Pune 158,720 ( 830.00 ) 145,493 ( 760.90 ) 119,040 ( 622.50 ) Surat 158,940 ( 820.00 ) 145,695 ( 751.70 ) 119,205 ( 615.00 ) (Rates may vary across jewellers and states depending on local taxes, making charges, and logistics.

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