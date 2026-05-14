Gold Rate Today in India

On 14 May 2026, the price of 24K gold at ₹162,990 per 10 grams, reflecting a gain of ₹400 compared to its previous close. Meanwhile, 22K gold is at ₹149,408 per 10 grams.

Gold prices in India are largely influenced by international spot gold rates, US dollar fluctuations, and import duties on Gold among other things. Gold prices in India continue to remain higher than in Dubai. On 14 May 2026 the price of 24K gold in India is at ₹162,990 per 10 grams, while in Dubai it is ₹141,436, reflecting a difference of ₹21,554 or 15.24%. Similarly, 22K and 18K gold prices in India were also about 15.24% costlier compared to the price of gold in Dubai, not accounting for fees, duties, and taxes. Gold Rate Today in India (₹ per 10 grams) Type Today's Price (₹) Yesterday's Price (₹) Change (₹) Change (%) 24 Carat 162,990 162,590 400.00 0.25% 22 Carat 149,408 149,041 366.70 0.25% 18 Carat 122,243 121,943 300.00 0.25% More: Detailed tables and chart on gold rate in India and Dubai

Why is the Gold price moving today?

In the domestic markets, gold prices are trending sideways as markets face selling pressure over the recently implemented import duty hike, which has raised tariffs on imports of gold and silver to 15% from 6%.

In the international markets, spot gold held steady prices held steady as traders monitors the talks between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping, which is likely to provide cues on the West Asia conflict and may provide some relief for oil prices.

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The US-Iran standoff continues to keep crude prices at elevated levels and has sparked inflationary concerns worldwide, reinforcing expectations of tighter monetary policy by central banks globally. Higher interest rates make non-yielding assets like gold less appealing for overseas investors

Outlook for Gold Investors

Analysts expect gold prices to remain largely range-bound in the near term as investors monitor Trump’s visit to China. Strong US inflation data has reinforced expectations that the US Federal Reserve may hold key interest rates, with some market participants pricing in a rate hike for later in the year.

“MCX Gold June may drop to Rs 161,500/10g. Nonetheless, a depreciating rupee may provide a floor, and Rs 163,000/10g is the cap for intraday trading today,” said Jigar Trivedi, Senior Research Analyst at IndusInd Securities.

Retail investors are advised to track not just domestic rates but also international trends before making buying decisions.

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Gold Rate Today in Metro Cities (₹ per 10 grams)

City 24 Carat(₹) 22 Carat(₹) 18 Carat(₹) Ahmedabad 163,200 ( 390.00 ) 149,600 ( 357.50 ) 122,400 ( 292.50 ) Bangalore 163,120 ( 400.00 ) 149,527 ( 366.70 ) 122,340 ( 300.00 ) Chennai 163,460 ( 400.00 ) 149,838 ( 366.60 ) 122,595 ( 300.00 ) Delhi 162,710 ( 400.00 ) 149,151 ( 366.60 ) 122,033 ( 300.00 ) Hyderabad 163,250 ( 400.00 ) 149,646 ( 366.60 ) 122,438 ( 300.00 ) Kolkata 162,770 ( 400.00 ) 149,206 ( 366.60 ) 122,078 ( 300.00 ) Mumbai 162,990 ( 400.00 ) 149,408 ( 366.70 ) 122,243 ( 300.00 ) Pune 162,990 ( 400.00 ) 149,408 ( 366.70 ) 122,243 ( 300.00 ) Surat 163,200 ( 390.00 ) 149,600 ( 357.50 ) 122,400 ( 292.50 ) (Rates may vary across jewellers and states depending on local taxes, making charges, and logistics.

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