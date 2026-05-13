Gold Rate Today in India

On 13 May 2026, the price of 24K gold at ₹162,930 per 10 grams, reflecting a gain of ₹9,200 compared to its previous close. Meanwhile, 22K gold is at ₹149,353 per 10 grams.

Gold prices in India are largely influenced by international spot gold rates, US dollar fluctuations, and import duties on Gold among other things. Gold prices in India continue to remain higher than in Dubai. On 13 May 2026 the price of 24K gold in India is at ₹162,930 per 10 grams, while in Dubai it is ₹142,062, reflecting a difference of ₹20,868 or 14.69%. Similarly, 22K and 18K gold prices in India were also about 14.69% costlier compared to the price of gold in Dubai, not accounting for fees, duties, and taxes. Gold Rate Today in India (₹ per 10 grams) Type Today's Price (₹) Yesterday's Price (₹) Change (₹) Change (%) 24 Carat 162,930 153,730 9,200.00 5.98% 22 Carat 149,353 140,919 8,433.30 5.98% 18 Carat 122,198 115,298 6,900.00 5.98% More: Detailed tables and chart on gold rate in India and Dubai

Why is the Gold price moving today?

Gold prices have moved sharply in the domestic markets as the central government implemented import hikes by raising duties on gold imports to 15% from 6%. On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold prices hit their upper circuit as the markets cited that the gems and jewellery industry is likely to face challenges over the recently raised tariffs.

ALSO READ Gold Rate Today 12th May 2026: Gold is down by 0.35%; check prices in Mumbai, Chennai, Delhi, Bengaluru

However, globally, gold prices were trending sideways over dimmed expectations of monetary policy easing by the US Federal Reserve. Some market participants also expect the US central bank to hike rates later in the year. Higher interest rates reduce the appeal of non-interest-yielding assets..

Outlook for Gold Investors

For the Indian markets, analysts suggest gold prices to rise in the near term, citing the recent imposition of high tariffs. The increase in import duties will likely create difficulties for the gems and jewellery industry, causing a panic-like situation in the markets, the brunt of which is likely to be passed down to the consumer.

With the hike being announced during the peak marriage season, industry experts also weigh in that grey market activity is likely to rise. “Near-term resistance is seen around Rs 170000 per ten grams and support at Rs 145000 per ten grams,” said Hareesh V, Head of Commodity Research, Geojit Investments.

Retail investors are advised to track not just domestic rates but also international trends before making buying decisions.

ALSO READ Silver Rate Today 12th May 2026: Silver is down by 0.46%; check prices in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Delhi, Ahmedabad

Gold Rate Today in Metro Cities (₹ per 10 grams)

City 24 Carat(₹) 22 Carat(₹) 18 Carat(₹) Ahmedabad 163,140 ( 9,210.00 ) 149,545 ( 8,442.50 ) 122,355 ( 6,907.50 ) Bangalore 163,050 ( 9,200.00 ) 149,463 ( 8,433.30 ) 122,288 ( 6,900.00 ) Chennai 163,400 ( 9,230.00 ) 149,783 ( 8,460.80 ) 122,550 ( 6,922.50 ) Delhi 162,650 ( 9,190.00 ) 149,096 ( 8,424.10 ) 121,988 ( 6,892.50 ) Hyderabad 163,180 ( 9,210.00 ) 149,582 ( 8,442.50 ) 122,385 ( 6,907.50 ) Kolkata 162,710 ( 9,190.00 ) 149,151 ( 8,424.10 ) 122,033 ( 6,892.50 ) Mumbai 162,930 ( 9,200.00 ) 149,353 ( 8,433.30 ) 122,198 ( 6,900.00 ) Pune 162,930 ( 9,200.00 ) 149,353 ( 8,433.30 ) 122,198 ( 6,900.00 ) Surat 163,140 ( 9,210.00 ) 149,545 ( 8,442.50 ) 122,355 ( 6,907.50 ) (Rates may vary across jewellers and states depending on local taxes, making charges, and logistics.

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