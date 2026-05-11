Gold Rate Today in India

On 11 May 2026, the price of 24K gold at ₹152,200 per 10 grams, reflecting a loss of ₹670 compared to its previous close. Meanwhile, 22K gold is at ₹139,517 per 10 grams.

Gold prices in India are largely influenced by international spot gold rates, US dollar fluctuations, and import duties on Gold among other things. Gold prices in India continue to remain higher than in Dubai. On 11 May 2026 the price of 24K gold in India is at ₹152,200 per 10 grams, while in Dubai it is ₹142,062, reflecting a difference of ₹10,138 or 7.14%. Similarly, 22K and 18K gold prices in India were also about 7.14% costlier compared to the price of gold in Dubai, not accounting for fees, duties, and taxes. Gold Rate Today in India (₹ per 10 grams) Type Today's Price (₹) Yesterday's Price (₹) Change (₹) Change (%) 24 Carat 152,200 152,870 670.00 0.44% 22 Carat 139,517 140,131 614.10 0.44% 18 Carat 114,150 114,653 502.50 0.44% More: Detailed tables and chart on gold rate in India and Dubai

Why is the Gold price moving today?

Gold prices slipped below $4,700 per ounce on Monday, reversing part of last week’s gains as geopolitical tensions and inflation concerns continued to dominate market sentiment. Plus, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged citizens not to buy gold owing to the high import cost.

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President Donald Trump rejected Iran’s response to the US peace proposal as “totally unacceptable,” while reports suggested Tehran offered to relocate part of its enriched uranium stockpile abroad but refused to dismantle its nuclear facilities. Fresh attacks across the Middle East over the weekend also threatened the fragile ceasefire established in early April.

Outlook for Gold Investors

The continued closure of the Strait of Hormuz has kept energy prices elevated, intensifying inflation concerns globally. Rising inflation expectations strengthened views that central banks may raise interest rates further, pressuring non-yielding assets such as gold.

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Gold Rate Today in Metro Cities (₹ per 10 grams)

City 24 Carat(₹) 22 Carat(₹) 18 Carat(₹) Ahmedabad 152,400 ( 670.00 ) 139,700 ( 614.20 ) 114,300 ( 502.50 ) Bangalore 152,320 ( 670.00 ) 139,627 ( 614.10 ) 114,240 ( 502.50 ) Chennai 152,650 ( 670.00 ) 139,929 ( 614.10 ) 114,488 ( 502.50 ) Delhi 152,220 ( 390.00 ) 139,535 ( 357.50 ) 114,165 ( 292.50 ) Hyderabad 152,440 ( 670.00 ) 139,737 ( 614.10 ) 114,330 ( 502.50 ) Kolkata 152,000 ( 670.00 ) 139,333 ( 614.20 ) 114,000 ( 502.50 ) Mumbai 152,200 ( 670.00 ) 139,517 ( 614.10 ) 114,150 ( 502.50 ) Pune 152,200 ( 670.00 ) 139,517 ( 614.10 ) 114,150 ( 502.50 ) Surat 152,400 ( 670.00 ) 139,700 ( 614.20 ) 114,300 ( 502.50 ) (Rates may vary across jewellers and states depending on local taxes, making charges, and logistics.

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