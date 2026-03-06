Sensex Nifty Today | Stock Market Highlights:Indian equity markets ended the session on a weak note, with benchmark indices closing sharply lower amid broad-based selling across sectors. The Sensex slipped 1,097 points or 1.37% to settle at 78,918.90, while the Nifty 50 declined 315 points or 1.27% to close at 24,450.45. ICICI Bank, Eternal and Shriram Finance are among the key losers. Fresh attacks on Saudi Arabia and Bahrain sent the crude prices soaring to their highest levels since June, 2025.

Adding to that, Asian markets were trading lower in early trade following overnight cues from the US.

What’s the market watching out for

It’s a sea of red across the global equity markets.

Here are the top developments to watch as the US-Israel strikes on Iran escalate and counterattacks spread across countries in the region –

1. Sensex, Nifty: All eyes are on the benchmark Sensex and Nifty 50. The traders are keeping an eye on 24,300 on the Nifty. It is seen as a key level.

2. West Asia crisis escalates: The US and Israel launched strikes on Iran last weekend, killing its supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Iran retaliated and countered against the Gulf nations, disrupting supply through the Strait of Hormuz.

3. Sharp uptick in crude prices: Crude oil prices surged past the key level of $80 a barrel after tensions in West Asia rose. However, Brent crude fell 2.4% to $83.21 per barrel in futures trade on Friday morning. The WTI crude was down 3% to trade at $78.54.

4. US Futures: The US futures contracts traded flat on Friday after US equities extended their sell-off this week amid the war in Iran and spiking oil prices. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 103 points, or 0.2%. S&P 500 futures gained 0.1%, and Nasdaq 100 futures advanced 0.1%.

