Sensex Nifty Today | Stock Market Highlights:Indian equity markets ended the session on a weak note, with benchmark indices closing sharply lower amid broad-based selling across sectors. The Sensex slipped 1,097 points or 1.37% to settle at 78,918.90, while the Nifty 50 declined 315 points or 1.27% to close at 24,450.45. ICICI Bank, Eternal and Shriram Finance are among the key losers. Fresh attacks on Saudi Arabia and Bahrain sent the crude prices soaring to their highest levels since June, 2025.
Adding to that, Asian markets were trading lower in early trade following overnight cues from the US.
What’s the market watching out for
It’s a sea of red across the global equity markets.
Here are the top developments to watch as the US-Israel strikes on Iran escalate and counterattacks spread across countries in the region –
1. Sensex, Nifty: All eyes are on the benchmark Sensex and Nifty 50. The traders are keeping an eye on 24,300 on the Nifty. It is seen as a key level.
2. West Asia crisis escalates: The US and Israel launched strikes on Iran last weekend, killing its supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Iran retaliated and countered against the Gulf nations, disrupting supply through the Strait of Hormuz.
3. Sharp uptick in crude prices: Crude oil prices surged past the key level of $80 a barrel after tensions in West Asia rose. However, Brent crude fell 2.4% to $83.21 per barrel in futures trade on Friday morning. The WTI crude was down 3% to trade at $78.54.
4. US Futures: The US futures contracts traded flat on Friday after US equities extended their sell-off this week amid the war in Iran and spiking oil prices. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 103 points, or 0.2%. S&P 500 futures gained 0.1%, and Nasdaq 100 futures advanced 0.1%.
Stay tuned for live coverage and update on all the market action today
Markets at close
Key losers at this hour
Banking and financial stocks were among the major laggards in the market at this hour. HDFC Bank declined 2.47%, while State Bank of India slipped 2.51% and Axis Bank fell 2.74%.
Meanwhile, Eternal dropped 3.06%, and ICICI Bank was the top loser among them, falling 3.30%.
Sectoral indices trade lower across the board
Among the sectoral indices, Nifty Auto slipped around 1%, while the Nifty Financial Services index declined about 2%. The Nifty Realty index was also trading lower by over 2%.
Apart from this, metal and consumer durable stocks were also trading in the red, adding to the overall pressure in the market.
Markets extend losses in final minutes of trade
With just minutes left for the closing bell, the Indian stock market continued to slide as selling pressure intensified. The Sensex slipped below the 79,000 mark, falling over 1,100 points or about 1.4%, while the Nifty dropped below 24,500, declining more than 250 points or around 1.08%
Markets slip sharply in the final hour of trade
In the final minutes of trading, the Indian stock market remained under pressure as benchmark indices continued to fall. At this hour, the Sensex was down 1.09% at 79,142.05, while the Nifty declined 1.04% to 24,508.80.
Despite the broader market weakness, a few stocks managed to stay in the green. Among the key gainers, Bharat Electronics rose 2.13%, Reliance Industries gained 1.24%, and NTPC was up 1.10%. Meanwhile, Sun Pharma advanced 0.95%, while HCLTech traded higher by 0.51% during the session.
Markets at 2:00PM
At around 2 PM, the Indian stock market continued to trade under pressure. The Sensex fell 766.16 points, or 0.96%, to 79,249.74, while the Nifty declined 211.40 points, or 0.85%, to 24,554.50.
Key gainers at this hour
Among the stocks, the key gainers at this hour are - Bharat Electronics was up 2.37%, while Reliance Industries gained 1.94%. Meanwhile, NTPC also traded higher, rising 1.77% during the session
Markets at 12:00 PM
In the afternoon trading session, the Indian stock market continued to trade in the red as selling pressure persisted. The Sensex slipped 507.05 points, or 0.63%, to 79,508.85, while the Nifty fell 141.60 points, or 0.57%, to 24,624.30.
JM Financial sees over 28% upside in Reliance Industries
Given the escalating violence across West Asia, oil and gas stocks continue to be in focus. Reliance Industries, too, has seen some sharp price action. However, JM Financial says the stock price correction is “overdone”.
The stock has dropped 4% this week and 8% in the last one month amid a rise in tension across West Asia. JM Financial, however, maintained a ‘Buy’ rating on Reliance Industries, with a target price of Rs 1,730. This implies an upside of 28.6% from the current market price.
Read full story here: Is the correction in Reliance Industries overdone? JM Financial sees over 28% upside potential
India VIX rises 4.9%
India's volatility index, India VIX, surged 4.85% to a trade at 18.73 level on Friday. The Nifty 50 was down 165 points or 0.67% lower at 24,600, while the BSE Sensex dropped 512 points or 0.64% to trade at 79,504.
Top gainers on NSE
Bharat Electronics, Reliance Industries, HCL Technologies, Wipro, and Infosys are the top gainers in the Nifty 50, supporting the index. The share price of BEL was up 2.4% to trade at a high of Rs 469.10 on the National Stock Exchange.
Nifty defence up 3%
In today’s trading session, the Nifty Defence index surged nearly 3% in intraday trade, reflecting strong buying interest in defence stocks.
Among the key defence companies, Bharat Electronics, Solar Industries, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, Hindustan Aeronautics, and Bharat Dynamics were all trading in the green during the session.
Also read: Mazagon Dock: Why this defence PSU stock surged 8% today – 5 key reasons every investor must know
Defence stocks in uptrend
The share price of Defene sector stocks rallied in Friday's trade. The stock of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders rose 8.25% to trade at Rs 2,545.90. Data Patterns folowed the suit, rising 6.7% to a high of Rs 3584.30 on the National Stock Exchange. Bharat Dynamics, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers, Solar Industries India, Mishra Dhatu Nigam, MTAR Technologiesm and other defence stocks rose as much as 4.5%.
Indian equity indices opened Friday's trade on a lower note, spooking early market sentiments. The Nifty 50 dropped 153 points or 0.62% to open at 24,612, while the BSE Sensex opened 522 points or 0.65% lower to trade at 79,493.
In line with benchmarks, the Bank Nifty declined 494 points or 0.84% to open at 58,562. The Nifty Midcap 100 opened 160 points or 0.28% lower at 57,633.
Key levels to watch
Anand James, Chief Market Strategist, Geojit Investments, said, "Having fully achieved yesterday’s objective of 24840, a consolidation is expected today. Meanwhile, the formation of a morning star candle stick pattern encourages us to look further ahead, marking 25000-150-480 as the near-term objectives. Alternatively, inability to float above 24530 will force us to abandon such a view, and bring 24000-23550 back into the radar."
Globe Capital on markets ahead of opening
"The Nifty index is trading volatily amid the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. News-driven volatility is likely to dictate the short-term price movement among various asset classes. On the levels front, 24,300 spot levels will continue to act as a strong support on the downside; 24,850-25,000 spot levels will act as immediate resistance on the higher side," said Vipin Kumar, Assistant Vice President of Technical Research at Globe Capital.
Technical outlook
Shrikant Chouhan, Head – Equity Research, Kotak Securities said, “Benchmark indices bounced back sharply, with the Nifty closing 285 points higher, while the Sensex was up 900 points. Sectorally, the capital markets, defense, and metal indices gained more than 2%, while IT stocks witnessed intraday profit booking, leading the IT index to close in the negative zone."
"Technically, after a positive opening, the market maintained positive momentum throughout the day. A bullish candle on the daily chart suggests a likely continuation of the pullback formation. For traders, 24,600/79500 and 24,500/79200 would act as key support zones. Above these levels, the market could continue its positive momentum towards 24,950-25,000/80500-80700. On the other hand, below 24,500/79200, sentiment could change. Below this level, the market can again go towards 24300/78600 levels,” he added.
Crude prices to remain the key trigger for markets in the near term
Crude a key factor watch
The crude prices have surged to June 2025 highs. All eyes are on how that could potentially impact the India's deficit and overall economy.
Nifty outlook
"Nifty 50 is showing early signs of stabilization following the recent rebound from lower levels; however, the index continues to face resistance around the 24,900–25,000 zone, which remains a key barrier for further upside. A sustained move above 25,000 would strengthen the near-term technical structure and could potentially open the path toward 25,300–25,500," said Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money.
"On the downside, 24,650 is placed as the immediate support level, followed by a stronger support zone around 24,530–24,500, where buying interest had previously emerged. Momentum indicators remain relatively subdued, with the RSI near 38, reflecting weak momentum, while the MACD remains in negative territory, suggesting that broader trend confirmation is still pending. Although the rebound has improved the short-term structure slightly, sustained buying momentum is required to confirm a stronger recovery. Until then, the index is likely to move in a consolidation phase with a cautious undertone," he added.
Gold rate today
The rate for 24-carat gold today is Rs 1,60,190 per 10 grams. The price of gold has risen by almost 1% from yesterday. The 24 kt gold rate today in Delhi is Rs 1,59,910 per 10 grams. The 18-carat gold price today in India is Rs 1,20,142.5. The 24-carat gold rate in Dubai today is Rs 1,49,590. On COMEX, the precious metal was trading at a price of Rs 5,095 an ounce, rising 0.32%.
Crude surged over $80 mark
Saudi Arabia announced on Friday that it intercepted three ballistic missiles launched toward an air base, as Iran continues to press attacks across the Gulf.
“Three ballistic missiles launched towards Prince Sultan Air Base were intercepted and destroyed,” the Saudi defence ministry posted on X. Also, Bahrain stated early Friday that Iran targeted two hotels and a residential building in the capital, Manama.