The tech sector stocks are bleeding. The sharp 4.91% fall in the Nifty IT index to 30,001.2 is being read by brokerages as more than just a near-term earnings reaction. Beneath the selling lies a deeper debate about how artificial intelligence could alter business models, margins and even the broader economy.

While Jefferies has turned cautious on large IT names and CLSA warned of hardware cost pressures, JPMorgan has defended the durability of services demand.

CitriniResearch sees AI as a possible macro trigger

What really added further sense of uncertainty across the technology sector is a scenario etched by CitriniResearch that frames AI not as a sector story, but as a potential systemic trigger.

In its February 23, 2026 memo titled “The 2028 Global Intelligence Crisis,” CitriniResearch makes clear that “What follows is a scenario, not a prediction.” The note explores what could happen if AI capability scales rapidly across industries.

The memo states that “AI agents handle many-weeks-long research and development tasks,” and argues that the highest-performing systems are “substantially smarter than almost all humans at almost all things.” The implication is not simply productivity gains but potential labour displacement at scale.

Citrini also questions a long-standing assumption about technology cycles. “Technological innovation destroys jobs and then creates even more. This was the most popular and convincing counter-argument at the time,” the note states. Citrini asks whether that pattern holds if AI systems can perform general cognitive work at scale.

Tech sector revenue mix risks rising: Jefferies

Against that backdrop, Jefferies has focused on how AI may alter the structure of Indian IT services. In its February 22 report titled “P(AI)n Not Over Yet; Stay Selective,” the brokerage wrote, “AI may structurally change IT business mix towards consulting/implementation while shrinking managed services. This would not only increase cyclicality but also require a change in talent/operating model – thus adding risks.”

Jefferies notes that application managed services account for 22–45% of revenues across firms. If AI tools automate portions of that work, revenue deflation in those segments becomes a risk.

The brokerage said that while recent quarterly results led to earnings upgrades, “recent developments in AI have raised concerns on the medium- to long-term growth outlook for IT firms.” It added that “stock performance will more likely be tied to the longer-term business outlook rather than earnings delivery in the near term.”

On valuations, Jefferies cautioned that “maintaining the long-term revenue growth trajectory in line with previous decade is the best case outcome.” It also warned that in a weaker outcome, “stocks could derate by another 30-65%.” The firm pointed to a “sharp 32% PE premium to Accenture despite similar growth” and similar multiples versus the Nifty despite lower earnings growth as additional areas of vulnerability.

Hardware cost pressure building: CLSA

While Jefferies focused on services revenue mix, CLSA turned its attention to hardware exposure. In its February 19 report on India tech hardware, it said the global memory industry is entering a super cycle driven by AI-related demand for high-bandwidth memory and DDR5.

The brokerage added, “We believe smartphone volumes are at risk, as rising memory costs could inflate ASPs by 10-25%, disproportionately impacting the lower-end consumer segment.”

CLSA pointed out that India accounts for less than 4% of global memory demand in US dollar terms and remains import dependent. That, in its view, leaves domestic manufacturers exposed in a tight global supply environment.

It said, “We believe Dixon is likely to be one of the most impacted companies,” and cut its earnings estimates, reflecting concerns that volume pressure could emerge even if some cost increases are passed through.

IT Services remain essential: JPMorgan

In contrast to the more cautious tones, JPMorgan in its report dated xxx has defended the resilience of Indian IT services. The brokerage described these firms as the “Plumbers of the Tech World,” arguing that enterprise integration remains complex even if AI tools can generate code.

According to JPMorgan, automated agents may produce syntactically correct output but are not designed to manage large-scale corporate environments. Stability, compliance and integration with legacy systems continue to require human-led expertise.

The brokerage has also noted that AI systems lack deep institutional knowledge of internal corporate workflows and historical interdependencies. That embedded understanding, in its view, sustains demand for IT services firms even as automation expands.

A sector at a crossroads

The current slide in the Nifty IT index reflects a market grappling with multiple layers of uncertainty. Jefferies is concerned about revenue deflation and valuation compression in services. CLSA is focused on input cost inflation in hardware. JPMorgan sees integration complexity as a stabilising force.