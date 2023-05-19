Adani Total Gas, V-Mart Retail, Gland Pharma among 15 NSE stocks to hit 52-week lows; 50 touch 52-week highs

Benchmark indices were trading flat in the intraday trade on Friday. The NSE Nifty 50 dipped 12 points or 0.07% to 18,117.95 and BSE Sensex was trading at 61,445.7. In broader markets, Nifty Next 50 fell 0.1%, Nifty Midcap 100 fell 0.44%, Nifty Midcap 50 fell 0.45% and Nifty Total Market was down 0.14%. The volatility index, India VIX fell 0.95% to 12.67. In sectoral indices, Bank Nifty fell 90.85 points or 0.21% to 43,661.45, Nifty FMCG was down 203 points or 0.42% to 48,686.3, Nifty Pharma tanked 132.5 points or 1.08% to 12,108.85 while Nifty IT jumped 380.7 points or 1.36% to 28,273.25. State Bank of India, HDFC Bank, Infosys, ICICI Bank, ITC, Tata Motors, Reliance Industries (RIL), Kotak Bank and Axis Bank were the most active stocks on NSE.

NSE Nifty 50 Gainers and Losers

Infosys, Tata Motors, HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra, Wipro, UltraTech Cement, TCS, Mahindra & Mahindra and Kotak Bank were the top gainers while Hero Motocorp, UPL, Britannia, Divis Lab, JSW Steel, Power Grid and Asian Paints were the top losers.

Volume Gainers

Mindteck (India), Sharda Motor Industries, Chemfab Alkalis, Shree Ram Proteins, Balaxi Pharmaceuticals, Gland Pharma, Cords Cable Industries, Next Mediaworks, The Ramco Cements, Osia Hyper Retail, Nazara Technologies, Shanti Overseas (India), NIIT, Par Drugs and Chemicals, Tata Investment Corporation, G R Infraprojects, BLB, D.B.Corp, Gulf Oil Lubricants India, Vedant Fashions, Ndr Auto Components, Hindustan Foods were among the volume gainers

Price Band Hitters

Aurionpro Solutions, AVG Logistics, Vardhman Polytex, Soma Textiles & Industries, Seya Industries, Khaitan (India), Chemfab Alkalis were among 41 stocks that hit the upper price band while Adani Transmission, Archidply Decor, Adani Total Gas, Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds and Zim Laboratories were 31 NSE stocks to hit lower price band.

Stocks at 52-week Highs and Lows

Dynamatic Technologies, Vindhya Telelinks, Stylam Industries, Expleo Solutions, Cyient, Carborundum Universal, Centum Electronics, Cholamandalam Financial Holdings, The Ramco Cements, Tega Industries, Ndr Auto Components, Linc, Mrs Bectors Food Specialities, Aurionpro Solutions, AGI Greenpac, Newgen Software Technologies, Repro India, Kirloskar Brothers, Elecon Engineering Company, Max Healthcare Institute, Datamatics Global Services, Aptech, Fusion Micro Finance, Kirloskar Oil Engines, Shanthi Gears, Sanghvi Movers, Refex Industries, eMudhra, Ramkrishna Forgings, Huhtamaki India, Ugro Capital, Par Drugs And Chemicals, Precision Camshafts, Banswara Syntex, Tilaknagar Industries, Firstsource Solutions, Cords Cable Industries, Servotech Power Systems, Shree Digvijay Cement Co.Ltd, Andhra Cements, Walchandnagar Industries, Marine Electricals (India), GI Engineering Solutions were among 50 NSE stocks to hit 52-week highs.

On the flip side, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, Adani Total Gas, Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances, Cineline India, Gland Pharma, Lyka Labs, SEL Manufacturing Company, Sumitomo Chemical India and V-Mart Retail were among 15 stocks that hit 52-week lows.