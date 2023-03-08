scorecardresearch
Women’s Day 2023: Meet Kunj Yadav, the woman entrepreneur, and athlete who made it big with her hard work and determination

Kunj Yadav Lifestyle: Know everything about business entrepreneur who made it big with her hard work

Indian woman entrepreneur Kunj Yadav positioned as the Director & Chief Marketing Officer of Yadu Corporation

Indian woman entrepreneur Kunj Yadav, who is the Director and Chief Marketing Officer of Yadu Corporation is a mother, a national-level athlete, and an inspiration for many young women. Yadu Corporation is a company that manufactures sugar and its related products. She started helping her father in business at a very young age after realising one of the biggest lessons of life- To always utilise time.

Even becoming a mother of three children did not stop her from being at the top of her game. She has craved a name for herself in the male-dominated space, be it the sports or business world.

Achievements:

Kunj Yadav has been conferred with various national and international honours for establishing ‘Yadu Sugar’ as a brand and market leader in Delhi-NCR, Punjab, and Jammu-Kashmir. In the list of these honours, is an award that she received from the Prime Minister of Nepal.

Her Lifestyle:

Being a national player in discuss throw, netball, and basketball, Kunj Yadav follows a balanced routine. She likes to have garlic, celery, and amla water, plus overnight soaked dry fruits first thing in the morning. Post-workout she has eggs and toast followed by chicken/ vegetables and salads. In between her meals, she usually eats prunes dates. To keep up with her workout, she even has a home gym.

Talking about a balance between work and personal life, Kunj Yadav says, “Kids are the first priority but thanks to working from home during Covid it really trained me well to manage a lot of work schedules and also u need to give full priority to all the task or work u take in hand for that u always need a good team once that is built we need to learn how to control and manage them to make the things free-flowing.”

She owes her success to her husband, Kunal Yadav, who is also a very successful business leader. She says her husband not only motivates her to do better but also gives full support. Kunj, who believes in long-term strategy, further says that she formulates a strategy by setting a goal for the next 10 years and then dividing it into small milestones to ensure that the goal can be achieved in a given time.

First published on: 08-03-2023 at 23:30 IST