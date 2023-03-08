Women’s Day 2023: Meet Kunj Yadav, the woman entrepreneur, and athlete who made it big with her hard work and determination

Indian woman entrepreneur Kunj Yadav, who is the Director and Chief Marketing Officer of Yadu Corporation is a mother, a national-level athlete, and an inspiration for many young women. Yadu Corporation is a company that manufactures sugar and its related products. She started helping her father in business at a very young age after realising one of the biggest lessons of life- To always utilise time.

Even becoming a mother of three children did not stop her from being at the top of her game. She has craved a name for herself in the male-dominated space, be it the sports or business world.

Achievements:

Kunj Yadav has been conferred with various national and international honours for establishing ‘Yadu Sugar’ as a brand and market leader in Delhi-NCR, Punjab, and Jammu-Kashmir. In the list of these honours, is an award that she received from the Prime Minister of Nepal.

Her Lifestyle:

Being a national player in discuss throw, netball, and basketball, Kunj Yadav follows a balanced routine. She likes to have garlic, celery, and amla water, plus overnight soaked dry fruits first thing in the morning. Post-workout she has eggs and toast followed by chicken/ vegetables and salads. In between her meals, she usually eats prunes dates. To keep up with her workout, she even has a home gym.

Talking about a balance between work and personal life, Kunj Yadav says, “Kids are the first priority but thanks to working from home during Covid it really trained me well to manage a lot of work schedules and also u need to give full priority to all the task or work u take in hand for that u always need a good team once that is built we need to learn how to control and manage them to make the things free-flowing.”

She owes her success to her husband, Kunal Yadav, who is also a very successful business leader. She says her husband not only motivates her to do better but also gives full support. Kunj, who believes in long-term strategy, further says that she formulates a strategy by setting a goal for the next 10 years and then dividing it into small milestones to ensure that the goal can be achieved in a given time.