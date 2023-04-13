Who is Piyush Gupta, the CEO of DBS Group who earns Rs 25 lakh per day? Know about his education, family, net worth & more

Piyush Gupta, the Chief Executive Officer and Director of DBS Group since 2009 is one of the most successful corporate leaders in India. For the unversed, DBS is a leading financial services group in Asia. The assets of the DBS group were valued at more than $500 billion in 2019.

Piyush Gupta’s education

Born in 1960 in Meerut, Piyush Gupta did his schooling at Delhi’s St Columba High School. He went to St Stephen’s College to pursue his graduation in 1077. He did his MBA from IIM Ahmedabad in 1980.

Piyush Gupta’s career

In 1982, Piyush Gupta began his career with Citibank. He was just 22. In 1991, he was offered to lead the Singapore office as the Asia head of Citibank and he decided to grab the opportunity. He worked hard and led the company in Malaysia for many years and soon became Citibank’s CEO in New Zealand, South East Asia, and Australia. He then decided to join DBS as CEO in 2009.

Piyush Gupta’s life

The CEO has a thing for books and enjoys reading. He also loves to play golf and badminton. That’s not all, he is also a bird watcher. A citizen of Singapore, Piyush Gupta also owns the Overseas Citizenship of India card.

Piyush Gupta’s other businesses and achievements

Having an experience of over 40 years, Piyush Gupta is a member of several business and educational bodies. He was awarded the Public Service Star by the President of Singapore in 2020. That’s not all, in 2023, Piyush Gupta was honoured with the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman.

Piyush Gupta’s salary and net worth

In 2022, Piyush Gupta’s annual earnings were 13.2 per cent higher compared to 2021. The CEO managed to earn 15.4 million Singapore dollars. If calculated, this means that he earns Rs 25 lakh per day. He is one of the highest-paid individuals in the business. You read that right!

As per reports, Piyush Gupta’s base salary was SGD 1.5 million, cash bonus was 5.77 million Singapore dollars. The CEO also got deferred money in cash and shares worth Rs 8.04 million Singapore dollars. He received 13.6 million Singapore dollars in 2021.