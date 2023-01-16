Fact Check: Was MV Ganga Vilas, the world’s longest cruise, stuck in Bihar? Know the truth

MV Ganga Vilas, the world’s longest cruise didn’t get stuck and the reports claiming so were false. The cruise operator told NDTV that the cruise reached Patna as per schedule. Raj Singh, Chairman of Exotic Heritage Group which is operating the MV Ganga Vilas said, “The ship is currently anchored at Patna and not at the jetty because there are thousands of people who have come to see the ship and there are privacy and safety issues. So, we can’t bring the ship to the jetty for the safety and security of the passengers. There’s nothing wrong in that and it’s just a precaution that we are taking.”

For the unversed, earlier in the evening, several reports claimed that the ship got stuck in Bihar’s Chhapra due to shallow water in the Ganga and that several small boats took the tourists to safety.

As per the latest reports, the cruise was anchored in the river and the tourists took the boats for sightseeing. “The ship always remains in the main channel. The big ships can’t go to the sites (the beach fronts). This is normal for a cruise ship,” the operator added.

Voyage of Cruise Vessel M.V. #GangaVilas



The cruise vessel sailed as per its schedule on NW-1 anchoring at Ghazipur on 13 January 2023, Buxar on 14 January 2023, and Mauzampur (Arrah) on 15 January 2023. https://t.co/zYirFdsiWX



1/2 https://t.co/OQAEfjkU80 — PIB India (@PIB_India) January 16, 2023

What’s the significance of Chirand Saran?

Situated 11km southeast of Chhapra near Doriganj Bazar, Chirand Saran is one of the most important archaeological sites of the district. Stupanuma fillings built on the banks of the Ghaghra river are seen to be associated with Hindu, Buddhist and Muslim influences.

About MV Ganga Vilas

The cruise is supposed to cover a distance of 3200 km in 51 days and will pass through 27 river systems in India and Bangladesh. It will allow tourists to visit over 50 architecturally important places, including world heritage sites.

That’s not all, ‘Ganga Vilas’ will also pass through national parks and sanctuaries, including the Sundarbans Delta and the Kaziranga National Park. To make the travel interesting, tourists will be able to enjoy cultural programs, live music, a gym, a spa, an open-air observation deck, personalised butler service, etc.

PM Modi flagged off the cruise from Varanasi on January 13.

As per the official website, the ‘Ganga Vilas’ cruise has a capacity of 80 passengers. With 18 suites, the cruise has been built with a unique design and a futuristic vision. “This cruise will meander across various prominent destinations that lie along Kolkata’s River Hooghly to Varanasi’s River Ganges,” the website stated.