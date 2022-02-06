The year of the tiger: Fashion houses get inspired

Several organisations and brands are announcing tiger-themed collections this year to coincide with the Chinese zodiac cycle.

At a time when there is a lot of talk around conservation of tigers, the call for protection and understanding of the iconic species is reaching its zenith this year. As per the Chinese zodiac cycle, 2022 is the year of the tiger, and this has led to several organisations and brands announcing tiger-themed collections in more ways than one.

Some fashion houses have already launched their tiger-inspired collections, such as striped bags by Stella McCartney, animal motifs in Burberry’s coats and skirts, tiger graphics in dresses by French fashion house Kenzo, and so on. Dolce & Gabbana has wild and vivid coloured animal prints in tiger-design brocade tops, shirts, pants and skirts.

Prada has launched tiger-themed accessories, tote bags, phone straps and keyholders. The Italian luxury fashion house has also raised awareness for the plight of tigers which are at a greater risk of extinction. The campaign stars actor and singer Li Yifeng and actress Chun Xia.

Meanwhile, Salvatore Ferragamo invited Beijing-based artists Sun Yuan and Peng Yu to create a striking Ferragamo Studio bag inspired by traditional Chinese paintings, besides handbags, boots and sneakers. Inspired by traditional Chinese paintings, the print features the tiger which symbolises passion, auspiciousness and safety in Chinese culture. The tiger plays with other wild creatures, a crane, eagle, deer and monkey in the classic Chinese garden covered in rocks, plants and flowers, presenting a vibrant scene of renewal.

Aligned with the year’s theme, the tiger—the core symbol of Japanese fashion brand Onitsuka Tiger and expression of the recurring theme of the power of the animal—is clearly visible in its contemporary collection that combines fashion with sports, and heritage with innovation. Onitsuka Tiger, under the artistic direction of Andrea Pompilio, presented its spring-summer 2022 collection in Milan with a short movie titled Milan-Tokyo, directed by HidetoHotta. A selection of complementary and multipurpose items featuring animal and geometric prints, as well as horizontal lines, is part of its beachwear. The footwear has two new styles of sneakers featuring a printed sole and shoe upper that depicts a characteristic feline coat.

In India, Sula Vineyards introduced a range of wines dedicated to wildlife, named Kadu. In 2019, Sula Vineyards collaborated with Sanctuary Nature Foundation to empower and support grassroots conservationists across India. The brand’s legacy supported tiger conservation in Karnataka. “It is imperative for businesses to realise their responsibility towards the environment. As the pioneers of Indian wine, we want to contribute to the great work being done to protect tigers, in the way that we know best—creating fine wines. Kadu is homage to our love for wildlife conservation,” says Rajeev Samant, CEO, Sula Vineyards.

Beyond businesses and fashion houses, tigers were up for a treat in Singapore’s Mandai Night Safari as they got to fancy some coin-shaped meat pieces as part of Lunar New Year-themed treats recently. The act particularly encouraged their hunting abilities. Meanwhile, colourful tiger sculptures, installed by local artists in collaboration with World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF), will adorn the streets of Singapore till March this year, aiming to raise awareness on tiger conservation.

However, luxury fashion house Gucci was slammed for inviting real-life tigers to an afternoon tea with models for its latest ad campaign. The brand disclaimed supporting animal welfare charity when it launched the Gucci Tiger collection to celebrate the Chinese year of the tiger. The ad campaign shows tigers lounging on rugs and perched on pianos. On Instagram, the fashion house said that the American Humane Society “monitored the set on which animals were present and verified that no animals were harmed.”