The popular home décor trends to watch for!

By Vansikha Nahata

Over the years, home decor has evolved to have a much more luxurious appeal. As tastes, lifestyles and trends transform, so does design. The modern consumer wants their living space to reflect who they are and what they stand for. They want a home that showcases their personality and taste.

Our homes are our sanctuary – our safe place where we can enjoy, a place of peace, the place we itch to get back to as we find our true comfort at our home. Let’s take a look at how you can give your house a makeover and transform into your place without straining your budget too much.

Modern Craftsmanship

The modern artisan aesthetic reflects the product authenticity and instigates country love. Indian craftsmanship is a deliberate attempt by various brands to bring an engaging approach to decor designs and products. ‘Being vocal for local’ is an emerging practice in the home décor segment. This mindful creation by Indian artisans is affordable, stylish, durable, and trendy in nature, The June Shop has a diverse product portfolio which incorporates expert craftsmanship.

Traditional accent

If you’re looking to add a bit of detail to your home design, you can’t go wrong with intricate designs. Intricate designs are typically made using high-quality materials, such as real wood or marble, and boast beautiful details that add both visual appeal and comfort.

Here are a few tips for creating an intricate design:

* Use modern techniques! A great way to make your space feel fresh is by incorporating modern elements into your décor. This could be through sleek furnishings or incorporating new styles such as mid-century modern or Scandinavian furniture. It is also important that you don’t forget about the rest of the room—your walls will need some attention too!

* Don’t have enough space for all those gorgeous wallpapers? Try adding some bold artwork instead! It doesn’t have to be expensive either; there are plenty of ways for us mere mortals (and our wallets) can achieve this look without breaking the bank.

Minimalistic decor

Focusing on the beauty of simplicity, minimalism is all about having few things, while making those few things count. The key to minimalism is to remove anything that doesn’t add value (clutter) and to have only what you need or love.

To embrace a minimalist aesthetic in your home, start by getting rid of anything you don’t use or love anymore (or haven’t used or loved in years). This will help eliminate any clutter from your space, leaving it feeling more spacious and open for you to enjoy!

Pastel tones add a calm and soothing vibe along with a pop of tint to your space. This is perfect for anyone who likes subtle colours and swears by minimalism. Adding pastel fur stool, pastel marquee lights, pastel ottoman, and pastel artefacts can make your space unique while keeping it subtle.

Tip: Don’t be afraid to mix styles together! You can keep things simple yet still add some fun elements like pops of colour, quirky art pieces, and unique textiles—all while keeping everything streamlined.

Leather home decor

The leather home decor trend is a great option for anyone looking to add some style and luxury to their home. Leather furniture has long been used in high-end hotels and restaurants, but it’s recently become popular as more people want to incorporate the classic look into their own homes.

Leather is durable, and sustainable when properly sourced and made. It can be dyed in any colour you like, so you can customize your space however you like. The texture of this material adds an extra layer of warmth to your décor while also adding interest visually!

Eco-friendly space

Eco-friendly interior design is a style that incorporates materials that are made from recycled, sustainable and natural resources. Now that sustainable interior design is gaining popularity for its unique quality of lending a sense of calm and a boho touch to your home. They are environment-friendly, relatively easy on the pocket and aesthetically pleasing too. For example, this Wine & Cheese Platter will help you avoid contributing to any more plastic waste.

The following elements when combined make home a beautiful living:

Although there is no one-size-fits-all definition of décor style. There are plenty of elements that can help to create an aesthetically pleasing space.

* Modern craftsmanship and intricate designs are two styles to match for that appealing touch -One way to add modern craftsmanship into your home decor is by choosing products made in India with intricate design work on them. These include housewares like vases and bowls, as well as furniture pieces such as chairs or sofas with woodwork on them.

* Choosing a minimalistic décor style is another way like those from the brand Made In India: these are simple but still beautiful enough to have an impact on the overall look of your home’s interior design.

* Ethical styles because it’s always good to have a vintage touch with a fair-trade mix for the cozy eco-friendly oasis.

It’s incredible to see how much thought goes into the design of a home. There are so many different home décor trends out there. The key is finding a style that fits your personal preference and desire to really make it your own. The idea is to choose to live a sustainable life and yet be in style.

(The author is CEO, The June Shop. Views expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policy of the FinancialExpress.com.)