ISRO’s most reliable partner HAL delivers ‘Made in India’ L-40 stage for GSLV-MKII

Ahead of the Geo Synchronous Launch Vehicle (GSLV-MKII)-F12 flight scheduled to take off in August, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) receives the 50th L-40 stage from Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL). So far, the Aerospace Division of HAL has not only integrated but also supplied L-40 stages for 12 flights of GSLV MKII. This includes the GSLV MKII -F10 flight which has been planned in the first week of March-2020.

Besides the Integrated L-40 stages, HAL is also manufacturing the riveted structures, propellant tanks, feed lines of PSLV, GSLV MKII and GSLV MKIII launch vehicles and structures of various satellites for the space agency.

The state owned company has been ISRO’s preferred partner for over three decades. In almost all the major projects including Chandrayaan-I, Chandrayaan-II, Mangalyaan and upcoming projects like Gaganyaan, HAL is involved.

India’s premier aerospace company has been ISRO’s partner in several projects which including manufacturing the PSLV and GSLV structures and has also played a critical role in the space agency’s CE-20 cryogenic engine. It had also joined the Mars mission and had provided satellite structure and propellant tankages.

GSLV-F10 Flight

This is expected to take off on March 5 late evening at around 5.43 pm according to ISRO, from the second launch pad of Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota.

It is weighing around 2,275 kg, GISAT-1 which is a state-of-the-art earth observation satellite which would be placed in a geosynchronous transfer orbit by GSLV-F10.

Using its onboard the propulsion system, the satellite would reach the final geostationary orbit.

GISAT-1 is expected to facilitate near real-time observation of the Indian sub-continent.

Make in India & ISRO

In an effort to give a major push to Make in India initiative, the space agency has decided to invite private Indian companies to build five Polar Satellite Launch Vehicles (PSLVs).

No foreign company will be considered for this.

Both HAL and L&T has inked an agreement for building the PSLVs, and companies like Godrej and other smaller players are also going to be there.