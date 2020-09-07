Earth is safe! No known asteroid impact threat for the next 100 years, says NASA

Asteroid 2020 news: The NASA Asteroid Watch has made the observation after an Asteroid named 465824 2010 FR — twice as big as the Pyramid of Giza— was expected to enter the Earth’s orbit on September 6. (Reuters image)

Asteroid 2020 news: Asteroids safely pass by Earth all the time, and there is no known asteroid impact threat for the next 100 years, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) Asteroid Watch has said. NASA’s statement has debunked the common hearsay that most asteroids pose a threat to the Earth. Allaying the fear, NASA Asteroid Watch has indicated that civilisation-threatening risk from spatial objects is rarest of rare. “Regardless, stories sometimes surface with alarming headlines surrounding particular asteroids, so we like to reassure everyone when we see such conversations,” NASA Asteroid Watch said.

The NASA Asteroid Watch has made the observation after an Asteroid named 465824 2010 FR — twice as big as the Pyramid of Giza— was expected to enter the Earth’s orbit on September 6. Now, descriptions such as “rocky horror” and “dangerous asteroid” emerged. “Our #PlanetaryDefense experts are not worried about asteroid 2010 FR and you shouldn’t be either because it has zero chance of hitting Earth. It will safely pass by our planet on September 6 more than 4.6 million miles away—that’s more than 19 times the distance of our Moon!” NASA Asteroid Watch tweeted.

Asteroids are described as rocky objects that orbit the Sun. However, these are much smaller than planets and also called minor planets. As many as 994,383 known asteroids are there as remnants from the formation of the solar system over 4.6 billion years ago, as per NASA. There are three types of Asteroids. Firstly, there are Asteroids that are found in the main asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter. Secondly, there are asteroids that share an orbit with a larger planet and these are known as trojans. The third type of Asteroids is Near-Earth Asteroids (NEA). These Asteroids generally pass close by the Earth. Among these, there are Earth-crossers which cross the Earth’s orbit. There are more than 10,000 such asteroids and out of which over 1,400 are classified as potentially hazardous asteroids (PHAs).

According to NASA’s Near-Earth Object Observations Programme, Asteroids with 140 metres or larger are of “the greatest concern”. However, NASA has been pointed out that no asteroid larger than 140 metres has a “significant” chance of hitting the Earth for the next 100 years, as per the Indian Express report.