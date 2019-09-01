Chandrayaan 2: High-five from ISRO! Lunar probe successfully completes 5th Moon-bound orbit maneuver 

Chandrayaan-2: ISRO’s lunar probe is scheduled to undergo the detachment of its two modules on September 2. (Image: ISRO)

Chandrayaan-2 update: Indian Space Research Organisations (ISRO) finally completed the fifth Moon-bound orbit maneuver of its lunar probe on Sunday, September 1. Chandrayaan 2 is scheduled to undergo the detachment of its two modules on September 2. This is an important event in the lunar journey of the spacecraft. ISRO informed that Chandrayaan-2 will be landing on the lunar surface on September 7. ISRO’s second lunar mission is a quest to explore the south polar region of the Moon. Earlier, the first lunar mission of ISRO, Chandrayaan-1 suggested the presence of water in the aforementioned region of the Moon. The first rover-based mission of ISRO might prove highly valuable for future space exploration programs if it finds water on the lunar surface.

The Indian Space Agency in a tweet from its official Twitter handle informed about the successful maneuver of the lunar probe. ISRO stated “The final and fifth Lunar bound orbit maneuver for Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft was performed successfully on Sunday, September 01, 2019 at 1821 hours IST.”

ISRO gave more details of the maneuver through its website and informed that “The maneuver was performed using the onboard propulsion system as planned. The duration of the maneuver was 52 seconds. The orbit achieved is 119 km x 127 km. All spacecraft parameters are normal.”

The space agency also informed about the next maneuver and said that “The next operation related to the lunar journey of Chandrayaan-2 is the separation of Vikram Lander from Chandrayaan-2 Orbiter. It is scheduled to be carried out on September 02, 2019, between 1245 to1345 hours IST.

ISRO further stated that “This will be followed by two deorbit maneuvers of Vikram Lander to prepare for its landing in the south polar region of the moon.”

Here is a schedule of next operations of Chandrayaan-2 after Sunday’s maneuver:

The Chandrayaan-2 will make a soft landing on the Moon on September 7 in a tensed 15-minute window comprising of critical maneuver through a powered descent.