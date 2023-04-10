Last week, Forbes released its annual Rich List, which includes three women from India who have joined the billionaire club. These women are Saroj Rani Gupta, Rekha Jhunjhunwala, and Rohiqa Cyrus Mistry. While the former is identified as a self-made billionaire, the latter, both Rekha and Rohiqa, come from the families of business tycoons and have inherited their wealth recently.



In this article, we will talk about the net worth, family, stakes, and others possessions of Rohiqa Cyrus Mistry.

For the unversed, Rohiqa Chagla is the wife of the late Cyrus Mistry, who was the younger son of construction tycoon Pallonji Mistry. She recently inherited her husband’s stakes in the family empire. Sadly, Cyrus Mistry passed away in a car crash at the age of 54 in September 2022, just a few weeks after his father’s death in June of the same year.

The couple had been married for 30 years before the untimely demise of the ex-chairman of Tata Sons.

Rohiqa Chagla: Family Background

Chagla comes from a family with a strong legal background. Her grandfather, Mohammadali Carim Chagla, was a jurist, diplomat, former Cabinet Minister, and former Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court. Her father, Iqbal Chagla, is a veteran lawyer, and her mother’s name is Roshan Chagla. Chagla’s brother, Riaz, was also appointed as a judge of the Bombay High Court in 2017.

Rohiqa Chagla: Assets

As per Forbes, the largest asset owned by the family is an 18.4% stake in Tata Sons, the parent company of the Tata Group conglomerate.

Rohiqa Chagla: Net Worth

Rohiqa, who has also made a name for herself as a corporate leader, having held directorship positions at various private and public limited companies, now sits on a gigantic net worth of $7 billion, which is equivalent to approximately Rs 576 crore.

She is currently the second richest woman in India and is ranked 344th richest person in the world as per the real time worth by Forbes.