Meet Shantanu Narayen, the Chairman, President & CEO of Adobe, he earns Rs 70 lakh per day: Know about his journey & net worth

Shantanu Narayen, an Indian-American business executive, has been working as the chairman, president, and chief executive officer (CEO) of Adobe Inc. since December 2007. He joined as the company’s president and chief operating officer in 2005.

Shantanu Narayen’s life

Born in Hyderabad in a Telugu-speaking family, Shantanu Narayen is the second child. His mother was a teacher and his father ran a plastic company. The tycoon now lives in Palo Alto in California. He met his wife Reni in the mid-1980s while studying at Bowling Green State University. They have two sons.

Shantanu Narayen’s education

Shantanu Narayen attended Hyderabad Public School. He went to Osmania University in Hyderabad to earn a bachelor’s degree in electronics and communication engineering. He then decided to shift to the United States to complete his education. In 1986, the billionaire received a master’s degree in computer science from Bowling Green State University in Ohio. He did his MBA from the Haas School of Business, University of California, Berkeley.

Shantanu Narayen’s career

Shantanu Narayen joined a Silicon Valley start-up called Measurex Automation Systems in 1986. The company made computer control systems for automotive and electronics customers. Between 1989 to 1995, he was working with Apple. He then worked with Silicon Graphics and co-founded Pictra Inc.

In 1998, Shantanu Narayen got an opportunity to join Adobe as senior vice president of worldwide product development. He was the executive vice president of worldwide products from 2001 to 2005. He was promoted to president and chief operating officer in 2005. When Bruce Chizen stepped down as CEO of Adobe in 2007, Shantanu Narayen replaced him.

Shantanu Narayen’s net worth and salary

Shantanu Narayen is one of the highest-paid executives in the world. In 2022, he was paid over 31 million dollars which is around 256 crore rupees. In 2021, Shantanu Narayen was given 36.12 million dollars. He was paid 45.8 million dollars in 2020.

As per the Hurun list, Shantanu Narayen had a net worth of Rs 3,800 crore dollars in 2022.