scorecardresearch
Search
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
IRCTC to operate Bharat Gaurav Tourists train for ‘Ganga Pushkarala Yatra’ – Know all details here
EPF Interest Rate 2023 Latest Updates: New Provident Fund Interest Rate By EPFO Expected Today
Petrol and Diesel Rate Today, 28 March: Fuel prices unchanged; Check rates
Maruti Suzuki bets big on SUVs to achieve 50% PV market share: EV roadmap revealed

Meet Rekha Jhunjhunwala, the entrepreneur who earns Rs 650 crore approximately per month; Know about her net worth, life & education

Rekha Jhunjhunwala has a net worth of Rs 47,650 crore.

Written by FE Lifestyle
Rekha Jhunjhunwala, Rekha Jhunjhunwala lifestyle, Rekha Jhunjhunwala net worth, who is Rekha Jhunjhunwala, Rekha Jhunjhunwala husband, Rekha Jhunjhunwala money, Rekha Jhunjhunwala net worth, Rekha Jhunjhunwala education, Rekha Jhunjhunwala stocks, Rekha Jhunjhunwala shares, lifestyle
Know everything about Rekha Jhunjhunwala and her lifestyle

Rekha Rajesh Jhunjhunwala has emerged as the top Indian entrant in the 2023 M3M Hurun Global Rich List. For the unversed, Rekha Jhunjhunwala inherited the wealth and stock portfolio from her late husband Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, who died at the age of 62 years in August 2022.

Who is Rekha Jhunjhunwala?

Rekha Jhunjhunwala is the wife of the late businessman Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, known as the Big Bull of the stock market of India. He was the owner of a company named ‘Rare Enterprises’. He had shares in Titan, a Tata Group company.

Also Read

Late Rakesh Jhunjhunwala was awarded the Padma Shri posthumously on March 22, 2023, for his contributions in the trade and industry field. Rakesh Jhunjhunwala had an estimated net worth of $5.8 billion as of August 2022, according to Forbes.

Also Read

Rekha Jhunjhunwala life and education

Born on September 12, 1963, Rekha Jhunjhunwala completed her graduation from Mumbai University. She got married to the Big Bull of India in 1987. The couple has three children – Nishtha, Aryaman, and Aryaveer.

Also Read

Rekha Jhunjhunwala’s salary and net worth

Rekha Jhunjhunwala earns up to Rs 650 crore approximately per month. She publicly holds 29 stocks with a net worth of over Rs 25,655 crore as of March 22, 2023, Trendlyne reported. She inherited a huge fortune from her late husband – Titan, Metro Brands, Star Health, and Allied Insurance Company are among Rekha’s top shares.

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 28-03-2023 at 10:10 IST
READ
IN APP