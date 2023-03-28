Meet Rekha Jhunjhunwala, the entrepreneur who earns Rs 650 crore approximately per month; Know about her net worth, life & education

Rekha Rajesh Jhunjhunwala has emerged as the top Indian entrant in the 2023 M3M Hurun Global Rich List. For the unversed, Rekha Jhunjhunwala inherited the wealth and stock portfolio from her late husband Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, who died at the age of 62 years in August 2022.

Who is Rekha Jhunjhunwala?

Rekha Jhunjhunwala is the wife of the late businessman Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, known as the Big Bull of the stock market of India. He was the owner of a company named ‘Rare Enterprises’. He had shares in Titan, a Tata Group company.

Late Rakesh Jhunjhunwala was awarded the Padma Shri posthumously on March 22, 2023, for his contributions in the trade and industry field. Rakesh Jhunjhunwala had an estimated net worth of $5.8 billion as of August 2022, according to Forbes.

Rekha Jhunjhunwala life and education

Born on September 12, 1963, Rekha Jhunjhunwala completed her graduation from Mumbai University. She got married to the Big Bull of India in 1987. The couple has three children – Nishtha, Aryaman, and Aryaveer.

Rekha Jhunjhunwala’s salary and net worth

Rekha Jhunjhunwala earns up to Rs 650 crore approximately per month. She publicly holds 29 stocks with a net worth of over Rs 25,655 crore as of March 22, 2023, Trendlyne reported. She inherited a huge fortune from her late husband – Titan, Metro Brands, Star Health, and Allied Insurance Company are among Rekha’s top shares.