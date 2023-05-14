Meet Rajan Mittal, business tycoon Sunil Mittal’s brother and VC of Bharti Enterprises: Know about his journey & net worth

Rajan Mittal is the vice-chairman of Bharti Enterprises. The company’s biggest asset is Bharti Airtel, one of India’s largest mobile phone operators.

Rajan Mittal’s education

Rajan Mittal went to Punjab University for his graduation. He then decided to pursue his master’s degree from the Harvard Business School.

Rajan Mittal’s career

While Sunil Mittal is the face of the Rs 4.5 lakh crore market cap Bharti Airtel, the other two brothers have contributed equally to its success. In 1980, Rajan Bharti Mittal, along with his brothers Sunil and Rakesh decided to set up Bharti Enterprises, an import business. It started off making parts for bicycles but in 1984 ventured into the telecom space and introduced Indians to landline phones with push buttons.

1992 changed the game for the Mittal brothers – Their company managed to bag a mobile license from the Indian government and launched a cellular phone business. Sunil Mittal, in an interview, once revealed that Rajan Mittal went to Sanchar Bhawan in Delhi to submit the Airtel bid which consisted of “two tempo loads of boxes.” Rajan Mittal was promoted to the position of Vice-Chairman in 2008 and he took charge of Bharti’s realty, cash and carry, and retail businesses.

Rajan Mittal’s net worth

Rajan Mittal has an estimated net worth of $4.1 billion, as per Forbes.