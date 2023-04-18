Meet Ananya Birla, the eldest daughter of Kumar Mangalam Birla, who is carving out a niche for herself; Know about her net worth, businesses, and more

Ananya Birla, the eldest daughter of Kumar Mangalam Birla, was born into one of India’s most prestigious business families, but she has chosen to forge her own path by breaking away from the traditional businesses they are known for.

As both an entrepreneur and a singer, she has started to make a name for herself separate from her father, who is the 9th richest person in India as per the Forbes 2023 list of Indian billionaires. Without any further ado, let’s take a look at Ananya’s education, businesses she runs, net worth, and more.

Education

Ananya Birla attended American School of Bombay in Mumbai for her primary education. She then pursued a degree in economics and management from the University of Oxford in the UK.

Business

Ananya Birla is the founder and CEO of Svatantra Microfinance, a company that provides financial services to low-income households and women entrepreneurs in rural India. She is also the founder of CuroCarte, a luxury e-commerce platform that sells handmade and artisanal products from around the world.

Net worth

Ananya Birla’s net worth is estimated to be around $13 billion, as per multiple outlets.

Salary

Ananya Birla’s salary is not publicly disclosed. As the founder and CEO of two successful companies, she likely earns a significant income from her business ventures. Apart from that, her music has been doing fairly well and adds to her total net worth.

Other Achievements

Ananya Birla is also a successful musician and has released several popular singles, including ‘Livin’ the Life’ and ‘Hold On.’ She has won several awards for her music.

Birla is also a mental health advocate and has been vocal about her own struggles with anxiety and depression. She has founded the Ananya Birla Foundation, which focuses on promoting mental health awareness and supporting mental health initiatives in India. The Foundation provides grants in several areas including mental health, gender equality, financial inclusion, education, climate change, and humanitarian relief.