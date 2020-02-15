Luxury fashion labels offer delectable food experiences

Famed luxury labels like Burberry, Ralph Lauren, Tiffany & Co are loved the world over for their brand offerings and the care they provide to the consumer.

A jacketed waiter glides across the marble floor to bring a sumptuous pairing of black coffee and a croissant while you check your favourite handmade Prada boots in Milan. And if this coffee is not enough to perk you up through a hard day of shopping, then you deserve some dark chocolates and love. Famed luxury labels like Burberry, Ralph Lauren, Tiffany & Co are loved the world over for their brand offerings and the care they provide to the consumer. And a slew of luxury retailers have now taken the leap to bring unexpected glam to their fashion stores by offering delectable treats and food experiences inside their stores. We bring you a list of the best cafés known for this mash-up.

Recently, Louis Vuitton announced an unprecedented collaboration with celebrated Japanese chef Yosuke Suga to open Louis Vuitton Maison Osaka Midosuji and exclusive rooftop café, housed within the store. Located on the top floor of the spectacular new building by architect Jun Aoki, Le Café V features a menu curated by chef Suga and a generous terrace along with a bar. The floor makes optimal use of its proximity to the sky with a sea-like terrazzo floor and coloured roof decorations reflecting and refracting the rays of the sun. The exclusive address serves local Japanese ingredients for a small group of diners. It is open only in the evening and accessed independently of the Maison.

Following the launch of the Tiffany Blue Box Café at the brand’s flagship store in New York city a few years ago, Tiffany & Co opened another spot within Harrods in Knightsbridge in London this February. Sip the morning cuppa, afternoon tea or dinner while you are surrounded by Tiffany jewels.

Cafe Dior by Pierre Hermé in Seoul, Korea, offers everything under the timeless and beautiful brand. It has the most impeccable products beautifully stashed in the light grey interiors. Apart from decadent treats like macarons, chocolates, pastries and ice-creams, the place is totally recommended for the delicious mango gelee and coconut mousse with fresh mango and cafe latte.

At Beige, Chanel, artworks adorn the walls of the newly refurbished space. It is a perfect date with your loved one serving lunch and dinner under the Ginza skyline. Located on the top floor of the Chanel Ginza building in Tokyo and branded by Alain Ducasse, the restaurant is elegant, beige, and classic Chanel. The luxurious collaboration—between the chef, known for his three-Michelin-starred restaurants, and the fashion label—started in 2004 and is still going strong, serving the finest French cooking with handpicked ingredients. A must-visit for an epicurean meal.

When in Milan, take a coffee break by the Pasticceria Marchesi, Prada bakery in Milan. Originally founded in 1824, the pastry shop is on Monte Napoleone offering traditional Italian sweets like panettone cake, beer and wine.

Thomas’s by Burberry at the brand’s London flagship store offers locally sourced signatures like Tamworth black pudding with fried eggs, lobster and chips. Kith Treats, New York’s hippest sneaker supplier serves more than 20 options of cereal, more than 20 toppings, and speciality milks ranging from almond to chocolate.

The Polo Bar by Ralph Lauren in New York is frequented by Belgian fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg and pop sensation Rihanna, which has classic-American food like crab cakes, steaks, and kale salads.

For those who love to hangout in Shanghai, step into the Vivenne Westwood Café for its heritage tea room. Café Marc Jacobs serves salads, club sandwiches, and a selection of cocktails in Milan’s Brera neighbourhood. Designer label Mansur Gavriel opened a café inside the brand’s Los Angeles store on Melrose Place with dreamy interiors for macaron lovers. Fendi fashionistas may love the pop-up cafe in London for a coffee stamped with Fendi’s signature logo, designed by the late designer Karl Lagerfeld. Emporio Armani Caffé & Ristorante in Milan boasts a chic 1930s’ design code of muted tones with a formal dining restaurant and champagne bar. Indulge in some quick bites by star chef Massimo Bottura at the Gucci Osteria in Florence, Italy. One of the verdant complexes of Florence, the cafe has decorations of green walls, gold engravings and pink plates.