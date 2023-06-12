scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

Know Gaur Gopal Das, the spiritual Guru of billionaire Yashovardhan Birla, the head of the Yash Birla Group

Yashovardhan Birla is the head of the Yash Birla Group, a business conglomerate located in India.

Written by FE Lifestyle
Yashovardhan Birla, who is Yashovardhan Birla, Yash Birla, Gaur Gopal Das, Gaur Gopal Das net worth, Gaur Gopal Das followers, Gaur Gopal Das booking, who is Gaur Gopal Das, lifestyle
Who is Gaur Gopal Das? Know everything about Yash Birla's Guru

Gaur Gopal Das is an Indian monk, lifestyle coach, and motivational speaker. He is also a member of the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON). Born in Maharashtra’s Vambori town, he went to Cusrow Wadia Institute of Technology, Pune to pursue a diploma in electrical engineering.

Gaur Gopal Das’ early life

Gaur Gopal Das is a disciple of Radhanath Swami. His father used to work for the Meteorological Department of India. In 2009, he lost his father, who was suffering from Parkinson’s disease. Gaur Gopal Das has a younger sister.

Also Read

Gaur Gopal Das’ career

Gaur Gopal Das started his career as an electrical engineer at Hewlett Packard. He left the company in 1996 to become a monk. He joined ISKCON and was given the name “Gaur Gopal Das”. He learned ancient philosophy and contemporary psychology and became a life coach. Ever since that, he has been speaking at various academic institutions and corporate firms across the globe. He has even spoken at the United Nations and thrice at the British parliament.

Also Read

Gaur Gopal Das’ books

Gaur Gopal Das published Life’s Amazing Secrets in 2018. In 2022, Gaur Gopal wrote a book titled ‘Energize Your Mind: A Monk’s Guide to Mindful Living,’ which is about how the mind works.

Who is Yashovardhan Birla?

Yashovardhan Birla, also known as Yash Birla, heads the Yash Birla Group. Born in Mumbai on September 29, 1967, to Ashok Birla and Sunanda Birla, Yash had a younger sister named Sujata Birla. Tragically, in 1990, Yash lost both his parents and his sister in a devastating accident. After completing his secondary schooling in Mumbai, Yash Birla enrolled at an HR college in Mumbai, India.

Also Read

Later, he obtained a degree in Business Administration from a university in the USA. Yash Birla is a fitness icon and has maintained a decent physique despite his age. He has never tasted alcohol.

Yash Birla has allowed spirituality to guide him. As per the official website, he said, “My initial exposure to spirituality was through religion, stories that my grandmother would read out to me. But it was in college that I started to rely on them, they became my anchor in a foreign land.”

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 12-06-2023 at 12:40 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Stock Market