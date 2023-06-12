Know Gaur Gopal Das, the spiritual Guru of billionaire Yashovardhan Birla, the head of the Yash Birla Group

Gaur Gopal Das is an Indian monk, lifestyle coach, and motivational speaker. He is also a member of the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON). Born in Maharashtra’s Vambori town, he went to Cusrow Wadia Institute of Technology, Pune to pursue a diploma in electrical engineering.

Gaur Gopal Das’ early life

Gaur Gopal Das is a disciple of Radhanath Swami. His father used to work for the Meteorological Department of India. In 2009, he lost his father, who was suffering from Parkinson’s disease. Gaur Gopal Das has a younger sister.

Gaur Gopal Das’ career

Gaur Gopal Das started his career as an electrical engineer at Hewlett Packard. He left the company in 1996 to become a monk. He joined ISKCON and was given the name “Gaur Gopal Das”. He learned ancient philosophy and contemporary psychology and became a life coach. Ever since that, he has been speaking at various academic institutions and corporate firms across the globe. He has even spoken at the United Nations and thrice at the British parliament.

Gaur Gopal Das’ books

Gaur Gopal Das published Life’s Amazing Secrets in 2018. In 2022, Gaur Gopal wrote a book titled ‘Energize Your Mind: A Monk’s Guide to Mindful Living,’ which is about how the mind works.

Who is Yashovardhan Birla?

Yashovardhan Birla, also known as Yash Birla, heads the Yash Birla Group. Born in Mumbai on September 29, 1967, to Ashok Birla and Sunanda Birla, Yash had a younger sister named Sujata Birla. Tragically, in 1990, Yash lost both his parents and his sister in a devastating accident. After completing his secondary schooling in Mumbai, Yash Birla enrolled at an HR college in Mumbai, India.

Later, he obtained a degree in Business Administration from a university in the USA. Yash Birla is a fitness icon and has maintained a decent physique despite his age. He has never tasted alcohol.

Yash Birla has allowed spirituality to guide him. As per the official website, he said, “My initial exposure to spirituality was through religion, stories that my grandmother would read out to me. But it was in college that I started to rely on them, they became my anchor in a foreign land.”