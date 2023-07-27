Amitabh Bachchan, or popularly known as ‘BIG B’ of Bollywood is undoubtedly one of the greatest actor in the history of Indian cinema. With over 195 films under his belt, this man has ruled the big screens for over five decades. The Bachchan family is synonymous to luxury and sophistication and so is their opulent mansion — Jalsa in Juhu, Mumbai. A modern palace with regal interiors and statement pieces, this resident of the Bachchans’ has secured its place as one of the costliest houses in the country.

Jalsa, the famous Mumbai residence, owned by Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, has become an iconic location associated with the actor. Jalsa which translates to ‘celebration’ is home to three generations, the megastar, his wife veteran actress Jaya Bachchan, their son and actor Abhishek Bachchan and his wife Aishwarya Rai along with her daughter.

The Bcahchan family celebrating Diwali at Jalsa (Source: GQ)

A notable Sunday ritual takes place outside Jalsa, where the fans assemble and wait in scorching heat for hours, all just to catch a glimpse of Amitab Bachchan. This tradition has been going on since over three decades, wherein Amitabh Bachchan, stands on a makeshift podium at the gate of Jalsa and graciously greets his fans from all across the globe.

The living room of Jalsa (Source: GQ)

Jalsa, holds an interesting story as it was gifted to senior Bachchan by the prominent director, Ramesh Sippy as a token of appreciation for his performance in the movie ‘Satte Pe Satta’. However, Bachchan’s first house, Prateeksha, located just 1 km away from Jalsa, holds a special place in his heart. The entrance of Jalsa is adorned with a beautiful garden with potted plants, creating a lively and vibrant ambience.

Abhishek and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with their daughter (Source: GQ)

Puja Room at Jalsa ( Source: GQ)

The lavish mansion also features an array of wall art. A wall in the living room dedicated to pictures of deities, a wall with family pictures and one in an office space dedicated to Abhishek’s black and white portraits.

Diwali celebrations (Source: GQ)

Valued between Rs 100 and Rs 120 crore, Jalsa is a luxurious mansion, boasting elegant features and opulent décor. Inside, one can find glass chandeliers, mirrored shelves, floor-to-ceiling windows, plush rugs, baroque pieces, magnificent paintings inspired by royal heritage, and grand traditional arches. All these elements contribute to the overall royal and exquisite interiors of the residence.

Mr and Mrs Bachchan with their daughter, Shweta Bcahchan (Source: GQ)

The movable assets of the family amount to nearly Rs 540 crore. Alongside their extravagant lifestyle, the star couple boasts an impressive collection of luxury vehicles, including three Mercedes cars, a Rolls Royce, a Range Rover and a Porsche.