Impact of sexual life on your mental health; Here’s all you need to know

Sex life is typically a taboo subject. But in reality, it is a biological need. And it should be spoken about, and proper education needs to be given at an early age. Age-appropriate ways of knowing about sexual life can be useful in the future for individuals. Many people are unaware that our sexual lives have a significant impact on our mental health. Yes, you heard it right, and so many of us don’t know about it. According to a Better India survey, 58 per cent of women and 77 per cent of men went online to learn more about sex due to a lack of knowledge. To understand it better, we got in touch with Pritika Gonsalves, Psychologist at Humm Care, here’s what has to say:

Types of People

There are two types of people.

Sexually active: These are the people who are desperate to have their biological needs met; it is very important to them. Nothing is wrong with it, and we need to normalise it if these desires are met in the right way.

Asexuality or celibacy: These people, by choice, don’t want to get involved with others sexually. These individuals’ decisions should also be respected.

Sex life can have both positive and negative effects on mental health.

It is critical that we understand the consequences. When we are aware, we will be more cautious, which will allow us to better understand ourselves. People who have a healthy sexual life find that it helps them a lot, while those who crave sex but don’t get what they want to find and that lead to a lot of negativities in them. They are as follows:

Serotonin: Serotonin plays a key role in our lives. When a person does not have a healthy sexual life, he or she may find it difficult to focus on executing strategies and plans. These individuals also tend to be very impulsive, get aggressive, and are unable to complete tasks.

On the other hand, people who have a healthy sexual life have an optimum level of serotonin; they have a good mood, are able to overcome depression, are able to manage anxiety as well as stress, and these people are able to calm themselves.

Self-esteem: Self-esteem is necessary for all of us in our lives. And to do anything in life, we need to have optimal self-esteem.

A lack of sexual life will result in the person feeling unworthy and having low confidence in themselves. However, having a healthy sex life leads to increased self-confidence as well as feelings of being nurtured.

Sleep: Sleep is the foundation of life, and we all need the right amount of sleep. Having a good sexual life assists the body in releasing prolactin, which is known to help the individual feel rested as well as have a relaxing feeling. The orgasm that is released during sex also plays a key role. This also initiates sound sleep in a person.

While a lack of good sex can result in sleep problems, these problems can lead to a lot of mental health disorders. And being unable to get enough sleep will result in a lack of focus and the inability to complete any assigned work well.

Happiness: A good sexual life helps individuals be happy. During sex, endorphins are released, which are linked to a person’s happiness. This helps in boosting one’s mood.

While the lack of sex leads to mood changes and feelings of sadness, this, in the long run, makes it difficult to overcome depression.

It is necessary to highlight this topic as well as gain the right knowledge from the appropriate source. Every biological need is essential to life.

Therefore, a healthy sex life is important for the right mental framework.