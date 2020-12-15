Homegrown brands replacing single-use plastic – Here is what they have to offer

These home-grown brands are help individuals to become more environmentally-conscious and have been trying to innovate in their respective industries in the pursuit of a cleaner and healthier planet.

Plastic pollution has become an on-going problem, devouring the whole world. Plastic is durable, inexpensive, lightweight, hence, everyone ends up using it in abundance without realizing the repercussions it has on the environment.

India generates around 9.46 million tonnes of plastic waste annually, according to a recent study by Un-Plastic Collective (UPC), of which – 40 per cent remains uncollected and 43 per cent is used for packaging, mostly single-use plastic. UPC is an initiative to eliminate plastic pollution in nature brought together by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), WWF-India, and the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP).

To help with the situation, there are companies who help people to start adapting to a newer lifestyle by completely eliminating the use of single-use plastics. These home-grown brands are help individuals to become more environmentally-conscious and have been trying to innovate in their respective industries in the pursuit of a cleaner and healthier planet.

1) Yash Pakka – This company provides sustainable packing solutions. They aim to replace single-use plastics and Styrofoam by providing better alternates. The alternative products are primarily created through sugarcane waste (Bagasse).

2) Bakey’s – This homegrown brand manufactures edible cutlery that does not get soggy when placed in food or water. This cutlery is produced zero waste, uses no plastic, and is fully bio-degradable. These vegan-friendly cutlery doesn’t go soggy in liquids, as they are made by mixing jawar (sorghum) with wheat and rice flour.

3) Bambrew – Another brand that works towards sustainability, offering various eco-friendly products made from sugarcane, seaweed, and bamboo. The products are handmade, reusable, and, hence, are the natural substitute for plastic. They are lightweight, durable, and also fully biodegradable. The company does not use any chemicals or pesticides in its production.

4) Noraa – It is a homegrown organic and sustainable feminine hygiene brand. Conceptualized and made in India, these products are fully biodegradable and ensure women have a rash- and allergy-free menstrual experience. The company claims that the products are free from parabens, chemicals, plastic, etc. thus maintains the delicate pH-level of intimate areas.

5) Sirona – Despite silicone being very remotely associated with plastics, menstrual cups go a long way in reducing the usage of sanitary pads, which use non-biodegradable plastics for their base. These products claim to be more eco-friendly and hygienic when compared to their alternatives.

6) Envigreen – It’s a homegrown company that produces biodegradable substitutes of plastics, such as carrying bags, waste bags, aprons, and laundry bags. For these biodegradable non-toxic substitutes vegetable oil derivatives, natural starch, vegetable waste, etc. are used.

7) Bamboo India – This company makes bamboo-based products, to reduce the use of plastic. The company makes eco-friendly products like clothing pegs, desk organizers, toothbrushes, speakers, utility stands, sky lanterns from bamboo, etc.

8) Mitticool – This is a homegrown brand based out of Gujrat which aims to highlight all benefits of using clay products instead of plastic. From bringing back the tradition of cooking with earthenware, they also have clay bottles and other utensils.

9) Beco – The startup is known for manufacturing sustainable alternatives to single-use plastic products such as facial tissues, toilet rolls, and kitchen towels. Most of the company’s items are made from bamboo pulp and corn starch, and hence, are completely eco-friendly.

10) EcoBuddy – This brand also produces substitutes for single-use plastic products. Some of the products manufactured by EcoBuddy include bamboo toothbrushes, cotton bags, among others.

According to industry data, from the tonnes of plastic that are wasted annually, most of it is single-use. Experts say now is the time when we should start adapting to a newer lifestyle by completely eliminating the use of single-use plastics. Offering various types of products for our daily needs, these home-grown brands have been helping individuals to become more environmentally-conscious in pursuit of a cleaner and healthier planet.

Single-use plastic has the most deteriorating effects on the environment and the species in it. In India itself, various states have banned the use of plastic carry bags, and have suggested opting for alternatives. A lot of individuals are fast-changing and are now switching to sustainable practices.