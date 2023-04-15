Here are the dry days in 2023; You can stock your bar before with these whisky bottles

There are quite a few amongst us whose weekends are all about lazing around and binge watching, while there are some who find themselves indulged in sporting activities. And then are those who would rather make merry all year round, with parties, pub hoping or the laid back sleepovers. To ensure the fun is not spoilt for them, we have compiled a list of the Dry Days till the end of 2023, and also, how they can make the most of it by stocking the right whiskies beforehand.

April 14, Friday: Ambedkar Jayanti

April 22, Saturday: Eid ul-Fitr

June 29, Thursday: Ashadi Ekadashi

July 3, Monday: Guru Purnima

July 29, Friday: Muharram

August 15, Tuesday: Independence Day

September 6, Wednesday: Janmashtami

September 19, Wednesday: Ganesh Chaturthi

September 28, Thursday: Anant Chaturdashi & Eid-e-Milad

October 2, Monday: Gandhi Jayanti

October 8, Sunday: Prohibition Week (Maharashtra)

October 24, Tuesday: Dussehra

October 28, Saturday: Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti

November 12, Sunday: Diwali

November 23, Thursday: Kartik Ekadashi

November 27, Monday: Guru Nanak Jayanti

December 25, Monday: Christmas

7 Must Have Whisky Bottles

GianChand Single Malt

From the house of DeVANS Modern Breweries, this one is being hailed by Jim Murray, the famous whisky reviewer who calls it ‘the finest Indian single malt he has tasted in a long time.’ With a refined taste and delicate flavours, it has a base of vanilla and barley with a sweetness of pineapple drop candies. Distinct yet likeable, the whisky swoons over the consumers with its delectable flavours. The single malt spirit is being considered as the best addition to your bar.

Paul John Select Cask Peated

John Distilleries in Goa, on India’s western coast, make Paul John whisky. It was started in 1996 and has gained a lot of popularity around the nation. Their single malt is the ideal balance of sweet and savoury thanks to its flavour of barley, walnuts, and sugary undertones. Although not overpowering, it boasts of classic flavour with traditional, earthy peat overtones. It combines BBQ smoked sugar and hints of tropical fruit, and the bitter orange peel finish provides a perfect sense of balance. It ends on a strong note.

Johnnie Walker Red Rye Finish

The most recognisable alcoholic beverage brand in India is Johnnie Walker. When you don’t feel like experimenting, this is the one you always reach for, and it belongs in every bar cabinet. It features a Red Rye flavour and is made using both American and Scotch whisky production techniques. This blended whiskey pairs well with highball and ginger ale and is made up of four whiskies with sweet vanilla flavours.

Amrut Fusion Single Malt Whisky

This homegrown brand is gradually gaining popularity among consumers due to its excellent taste. The flavour of this single malt is dominated by black chocolate and peat, with hints of oak. It also has a flavour that is distinct and well-liked, with a sweeter, longer aftertaste that is evocative of marmalade. If you want to unwind by yourself or host a party with friends, this drink is a great choice and should be available in ample quantity.

Monkey Shoulder

This bottle is adored by whisky lovers not just for personal use but as the perfect present. This one has a traditional flavour that is vanilla-forward and blends well, making it the perfect choice for cocktails. You get the same gratifying delight whenever you enjoy this young beverage with friends and family.

Glenmorangie The Lasanta

This one is amongst the best whisky brands. Made of creative yet tasty blends, this whisky is everybody’s favourite. The beverage contains colours reminiscent of a sunset: a mix of red, orange, and purple. This one has a rich amber colour with spicy and sweet flavours. It is matured in bourbon and sherry casks for 12 years. Every sip leaves you with a taste of dark chocolate, hazelnut, honeycomb, raisins, and cinnamon, which is unmistakable. It finishes with a long, smooth finish and citrus undertones.

Jim Beam Black

For fans of bourbon who want to make mint Juleps or add caramel for hints of a classic drink the old-fashioned manner, try this one. This triple-aged variant has undergone three ageing procedures in oak barrels to guarantee that connoisseurs only receive the best. It is perfect as your standalone drink with snacks or can be enjoyed as a cocktail.