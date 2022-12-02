What organisations can do for optimum employee mental health?

By Ishan Shivanand

Access to mental healthcare is the birthright of every individual. Employees from all fields of work, regardless of their role or stature, form the backbone of an organization’s growth and sustenance. The young are the most dynamic, passionate and zealous to invite innovations and drive change.

However, with the routine workload and high-pressure stressful environments, they often find themselves stuck within the existing ecosystems. That restricts their cognitive and psychosocial capabilities to combat environments, patterns and behaviors that don’t support their mental health.

The field of mental healthcare is the least regulated and most exploited. In this day and age, every employee deserves access to tools and interventions that can help not only prevent corporate burnout, employee absenteeism or occupational hazards but also improve their quality of life and work-life balance.

Here’s what organizations can do to support their employees’ mental health:

● Provide research-led meditative modalities: It is the moral responsibility of organizations and institutions to impart research-led non-pharmaceutical meditative modalities to their employees for mental health. Such protocols are capable to fend off burnout and help them lead a productive lifestyle – further leading to performance enhancement. For example, research-led Yoga of Immortals has proven to reverse anxiety, depression and insomnia among 72-82% of participants within 4-6 weeks of diligent practice.

● Support strategic pauses: Strategic pauses create high-performing teams. When the team members are able to switch off from work at suitable intervals, they are able to reflect, ideate and create. Allow them breaks and support their mental health needs, especially when they flag them.

● Drive focus on guidance over criticism: Organizational cultures are created by driven down by the leadership. The leaders, hence, spearhead overall employee well-being and synergy between teams. Corporates must prioritize the mental resilience of their leadership and provide them with integrated mental health interventions. Employees need guidance, motivation and consistent follow-ups to perform – not criticism.

If companies can provide their employee’s food and beverages to help them stay alert and active, they can certainly provide them access to non-pharmaceutical meditative modalities to help them stay intrinsically motivated and happy. Employees can practice them for 5-15 mins a day to improve their mental well-being.

(The author is a mental health researcher and professor, Founder of Yoga of Immortals. The article is for informational purposes only. Please consult medical experts and health professionals before starting any therapy, medication and/or remedy. Views expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policy of the FinancialExpress.com.)