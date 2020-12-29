Significant dip in Covid-19 spread in Delhi; high death rate and impending New Year celebrations a concern

After taking into account the total number of tests conducted in the city and new infections since the eve of Christmas, the positivity rate of infections is only about 1 percent. (Representative image)

Significant dip in COVID-19 spread in Delhi! The national capital which has gone through multiple waves of Coronavirus has only been reporting less than 1000 cases a day since the past four days. The dip in the total number of new cases on a day has been registered even as the Delhi government has ramped up testing in the city, according to the Indian Express. In the four days between December 24 and December 28, the national capital has registered a total of 3797 new cases even as the government tested more than 3.75 lakh people in the same period. After taking into account the total number of tests conducted in the city and new infections since the eve of Christmas, the positivity rate of infections is only about 1 percent.

On December 28, 564 new cases of Coronavirus were registered in the city which is the lowest tally of daily Coronavirus cases since May 26. On the same day, the city also registered about 21 deaths related to Coronavirus taking the total number of deaths caused by the virus to 10,474. In contrast to the above cited information about the drop in the number of new cases, what has raised concern is the high rate of casualties related to Coronavirus in the city. In contrast to the average national death rate of about 1.45 percent in the last 10 days, the death rate in the city during the same period has been substantially high at 2.95 percent. The fears are further compounded by the fact that with impending New Year celebrations the spurt of Coronavirus cases and resultant deaths may go up as people loosen their restrictions during the festivities.

Dr Sujeet Singh, head of the National Centre for Disease Control told the Indian Express that people should continue to take precautions of physical distancing during the New Year celebrations. Comparing the situation with the large number of cases traced in the city during the Diwali celebrations, Dr Singh said that the present trend of low rate of infection in the city should be maintained. A report prepared under the supervision of AIIMS director Dr Randeep Guleria and NITI Aayog member Dr VK Paul has also warned against a spurt in the Covid-19 infections during the upcoming celebrations. The report also admitted that the cases which have been reported in the last few days include many severe cases of the disease. The health experts have also said that the next review of Coronavirus spread in the city which will be conducted about a fortnight later will give a clearer picture about the impact of New Year celebrations on Covid-19 infections.