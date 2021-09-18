Record 2.22 crore Covid-19 vaccines administered in a day

The Union ministry of health and family welfare carried out a mega vaccination drive on Friday. Health minister Mansukh Mandaviya said this record was a tribute to the Prime Minister on his birthday. He thanked health workers for helping the country reach this milestone.

The country administered 2.22 crore Covid-19 vaccines on Friday, the highest single-day figure since the launch of the national vaccination drive in January.

Total vaccinations in the country crossed the 78-crore mark in the afternoon and were inching towards the 80-crore mark towards the end of the day.

Karnataka (23.01 lakh), Bihar (20.53 lakh), Uttar Pradesh (20.53 lakh), Madhya Pradesh (19.99 lakh) and Gujarat (16.91 lakh) accounted for a large share of the vaccinations on Friday.

Meanwhile, the country reported 34,403 new Covid-19 cases on Friday, with active case load at 3.39 lakh. The daily case positivity rate was at 2.25% while the weekly positive rate was at 1.97%.