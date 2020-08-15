Pune gets facility for biopharma analysis: CBA to help fast track development of vaccines, drugs, diagnostics

It is designed to cater to all academics, small and medium-size biosimilar developers across India and the world to fast track the development of vaccines, drugs, diagnostic and other products. (Representative image)

The Centre for Biopharma Analysis (CBA) was inaugurated at the Venture Centre of the NCL Innovation Park in Pune on Friday. Aimed at providing analysis of biopharmaceuticals, the national facility has been set up with support from the National Biopharma Mission of Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC).

This centre will help industries, start-ups and research institutes in pharmaceutical and life sciences save significant time and cost in developing products that can enter the market faster and at an affordable price.

CBA is a facility with high-end instrumentation and industry-linked personnel are associated with it. Gradually, it will also function as a resource centre for characterisation of biopharmaceuticals. It is designed to cater to all academics, small and medium-size biosimilar developers across India and the world to fast track the development of vaccines, drugs, diagnostic and other products.

Venture Centre, the Pune-based technology business incubator and Section 25 company, will host the CBA. V Premnath, director of Venture Center, said the facility had been set up at a very important juncture, during the pandemic, and would play an important part in strengthening the ecosystem. The centre was developed on a PPP mode with help from the International Biotech Park, a joint venture between The Chatterjee Group and Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation.

Renu Swarup, secretary, department of biotechnology and chairperson, BIRAC, while inaugurating the facility, said many in the industry had been waiting for this kind of a centre in the country that would play a key role in achieving the target of becoming an $100-billion biotech manufacturing hub by 2025. Access to shared infrastructure and skilled human resources was important to translate research into products, Swarup said. “The CBA will play an important role in supporting biopharma innovations from academic and government research labs, start-ups and many Indian companies with not only high-quality analytical characterisation but also advise on studies needed for regulatory approvals. This can help speed up the development process,” Swarup said.

AK Nangia, director of CSIR-NCL, said NCL was keen to contribute to the large molecule therapeutics revolution waiting to happen in India as it did for small molecule therapeutics in 1970-80s.