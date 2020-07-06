Karnataka Coronavirus latest updates: Bengaluru faces worst 24 hours, COVID cases rise in state

Karnataka, Bengaluru Coronavirus Latest News Updates: Apart from Bengaluru, new Coronavirus cases have been recorded from other districts in the state.

Karnataka (Bengaluru) Coronavirus Latest News Updates: Coronavirus cases continue to increase in Karnataka and the state capital Bengaluru. In the last 24 hours, Karnataka has registered 1,925 new COVID-19 cases. Bengaluru has registered a record jump as 1,235 new coronavirus cases were detected in the last 24 hours. Bengaluru’s total COVID-19 cases are 9,580. The city has 8,167 coronavirus active cases. However, there is one positive news. As many as 603 COVID-19 patients recovered in Karnataka, and in Bengaluru, the number is 302. In Karnataka, so far 706425 samples have been tested for coronavirus.

In Bengaluru, total cases of coronavirus are 9580, so far 433 have recovered. There are 9066 coronavirus active cases and the city has recorded 81 deaths. With coronavirus cases rising in Bengaluru, authorities have decided to reserve more than 3,000 beds in hospitals for treating COVID-19 positive patients. Apart from this, a 10,100-bed COVID-19 care center has also been set up. In Bengaluru, there are 514 active containment zones.

Apart from Bengaluru, new Coronavirus cases have been recorded from other districts in the state. Ballari has 90 COVID-19 cases, Dakshina Kannada reported 147 cases, Vijayapura has 51 cases, Kalaburgi has 49 cases, Udupi has 45 cases, Dharwad has 45 cases, Bidar has 29 cases, Mysuru has 25 cases, Koppal has 22 cases and Uttara Kannada has reported 21 cases in the last 24 hours.