How celebrities keep themselves fit at home by using home gym equipment

By Prateek Sood

While some celebrities don’t mind navigating the paparazzi gauntlet as they move to and from the gym, a number of popular faces prefer to tackle their exercise routines at home. Well, in the time of COVID, many of them had chosen the smart approach while putting gyms right in their homes so that they can carry out workouts at all hours.

With multiple ranges of exercises in a single machine, a home gym offers the best solution to celebrities for a consistent fitness routine. There’s a huge range of fitness equipment available to address different workout regimes. These workout essentials will help them sweat it out at home. Several Bollywood and sports celebs are clinging on to home gym equipment these days such as Anil Kapoor, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, KL Rahul and many more.

Home gym equipment creates a space for your health and fitness and can be a valuable tool for the betterment of your life. So, here are the few of the best fitness equipments used by celebrities-

Wattbike

Wattbike quickly became the go-to indoor option for elite fitness freak celebrities. For the most interactive and immersive indoor cycling experience, the Wattbike range of smart bikes and indoor trainers will take your fitness to the next level. It imitates the sensation and resistance of riding on the road, all from the pertinent comfort of your home gym or pain cave.

Treadmill

The treadmill is a great way to practice walking or running at any pace you’re comfortable within an indoor setting – making it the first choice for every celebrity. Running on a treadmill is a great exercise and when you have a treadmill that operates in multiple ways, the advantages are bound to enhance. With a roller deck and manually adjustable incline, the broad-surfaced treadmill is a perfect way to kick off your fitness routine. The best bet: It rings in at an inexpensive price, and can be folded up, making it amazing for a home gym.

Dumbbells

No matter wherever a celebrity is in their fitness journey, dumbbells are a crucial part of it. Not only are they convenient to use and store, but their versatility makes them beneficial for an extensive variety of workouts. Also, modular dumbbells have a lot of advantages over regular, single-weight dumbbells, in a home gym environment. They take up much less space and it is also easy to switch between weights. The best part- Dumbbells don’t require any setup – just grab and move.

Chest press

The chest press is classic upper-body strengthening exercise equipment that works your pectorals (chest), deltoids (shoulders), and triceps (arms). A chest press machine is the perfect workout equipment for the home that allows from one to many chest and shoulder exercises to be performed.

Squeezing in a trip to the gym each day can be challenging, but not when you have a gym in your house. So leveraging the time, you can simply drive a little inspiration from your fav celebs home gyms and turn your garage or spare room into a sweatbox. You just need to bring in the best exercise equipment and holla you are done!

(The author is Director, Grand Slam Fitness. Views expressed are personal.)