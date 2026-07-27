The Job

My role spans product, people, and the overall vision of building this into the go-to learning platform for India. Every single day the job is to make sure we as a team are building something that genuinely moves the needle for the millions of aspirational people in this country who want to grow but don’t have the time, access, or resources to do it the traditional way.

The Weekdays

Mornings usually start with going through numbers, talking to users, or reviewing content performance. A huge part of my day goes into product decisions and building the team. I also do a lot of what I call “coffee chats” – At Seekho, everyone is matched with someone from the team every week just to catch up over coffee. Evenings are often about strategy – where are we going, what’s the next bet we’re taking.

The Weekend

Travel with my wife and friends. Weekends are for switching context. Whether it’s a quick trip somewhere in the country or just exploring a new place nearby, that’s my way of zoning out so I can come back and build better.

The Toys

Whoop. It’s my fitness accoun-tability partner and I genuinely cannot imagine my routine without it now. It tracks recovery, strain, sleep quality — and it nudges you when you’re pushing too hard or not enough.

The Logos

Tata, without a doubt. What stands out to me is not just the design – it’s what the brand represents. Tata has consistently built for the masses of this country across sectors, across decades, without ever compromising on trust.