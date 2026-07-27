THE RETIREMENT FUND body may have made partial withdrawals easier, but before you break your nest egg to build another asset, run the numbers. Say, you’re in your mid-thirties and withdraw Rs 50 lakh from your Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) to buy a property. Assuming interest of 8.25% a year, that could wipe out Rs 2.44 crore from your retirement kitty over 20 years.

Compare that with the alternative. Take a 20-year bank loan of Rs 50 lakh instead, and your total interest outgo works out to just Rs 50.37 lakh (assuming 8% interest). In other words, dipping into your EPF corpus will cost you five times what you would have paid in loan interest.

If you’re close to retirement, withdrawing from your EPF to buy a home may still make sense. But if you are in the mid-thirties, it will cost you far more in the long run.

If you withdraw from your EPF corpus and don’t reinvest the cash flow freed up by lower EMIs, the long-term damage is significant—that’s the power of compounding working against you.

The EPF gives you tax-free returns (8.25% for FY25), higher than the prevailing home loan rate of around 8%. Note, however, that interest earned on your contributions exceeding Rs 2.5 lakh a year is taxable under ‘Income from Other Sources’.

“Employees who are relatively early in their careers or whose retirement savings are primarily concentrated in EPF may benefit from preserving the corpus and allowing it to continue compounding,” says Puneet Gupta, partner, People Advisory Services – Tax, EY India.

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That said, a partial withdrawal can help if you face a massive down payment shortfall. “An individual who needs limited funds or who may be unable to get a home loan because of his credit rating may find it easier to withdraw from the EPF balance and avoid paperwork,” says Aarti Raote, partner, Deloitte India.

So while the 2026 framework gives you greater access to your EPF savings, treat it primarily as a retirement asset and use the withdrawal provisions judiciously.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as tax, legal, or investment advice. Tax rules, disclosure schemes, and government notifications, including FAST-DS 2026, are subject to change based on official gazette notifications. Readers are advised to consult a qualified tax professional or chartered accountant and refer to official Income Tax Department communications before making any compliance or disclosure decisions.

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