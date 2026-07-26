Smartwatches have become increasingly similar in terms of hardware. Most offer health tracking, workout modes and smartphone notifications. The challenge now is to make them genuinely useful in everyday life. With the NoiseFit Halo 3, Noise is betting that AI-powered productivity features can provide that edge.

The Halo 3 adopts a classic round-dial design with a metal body, giving it the appearance of a conventional wristwatch rather than a gadget. The review unit came in the Rich Black finish, while buyers can choose between leather and silicone straps depending on their preference.

The first thing that stands out is the 1.43-inch AMOLED display. With a peak brightness of 1,000 nits, the screen remains readable even under bright daylight, while colours are vibrant and text appears sharp. Whether checking notifications, navigating menus or viewing health metrics, the display offers a comfortable viewing experience.

The Halo 3’s biggest differentiator, however, is its software. Noise AI Pro shifts the focus from fitness to productivity by introducing features such as AI voice transcription and personalised morning briefs. The transcription tool lets users dictate quick notes or reminders without reaching for their phone. It is not designed to replace a note-taking app, but it works well for capturing ideas on the move or recording action points after a meeting.

Another practical addition is Noise Vault, which stores QR codes such as boarding passes, event tickets and other digital passes on the watch itself. It is a simple feature that addresses a common everyday inconvenience. Instead of searching for a phone at an airport gate or event entrance, users can access the required QR code directly from their wrist.

Health tracking remains an integral part of the package. The smartwatch offers 24×7 heart rate monitoring, SpO₂ measurement and stress tracking, allowing users to monitor wellness trends over time. Like most consumer wearables, these readings should be treated as reference indicators rather than medical-grade measurements.

Battery life is another positive. Noise claims upto seven days of typical usage on a single charge, reducing the need for frequent charging. For most users, that means the watch can comfortably last through a working week.

Overall, the NoiseFit Halo 3 is less about introducing new hardware than about expanding what a smartwatch can do. AI-powered voice transcription and on-wrist QR code storage may appear like small additions individually, but together they make the device more useful beyond fitness tracking. For users looking for a smartwatch that doubles as a practical everyday companion, the Halo 3 makes a credible case.



KEY FEATURES

1.43-inch AMOLED display

Bluetooth version v5.3

Noise AI Pro assistant

Typical 7 days usage time

Estimated street price: Rs 5,499