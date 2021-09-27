FEhealthcare.com Cardiology Summit 2021 to demystify myths around diabetes, cardiovascular diseases and Covid-19

Deliberation on cardiac care and technology is another major subject of deliberation during the summit.

Does any kind of cardio vascular disease (CVD) was ever thought of related to a pandemic? Is diabetes and CVD associated with each other. Covid-19 pandemic has brought these discussions to the forefront.

FEhealthcare.com Cardiology Summit 2021 which is scheduled to be held virtually on September 29, 2021 will answer the relevant questions. The summit will have prominent cardiologists of the country deliberate on wide ranging subjects like cardiac care during the pandemic, cardiac rehabilitation, cardiac regulations, dearth of cardiologists and deliberations on cardiac care and technology.

It is a one day summit power packed with 5+ engaging panel discussions, 20+ speakers and 800+ delegates. The event will offer participants the experience of an in-person event with the flexibility of location independence!

The topics of panel discussions would be Making India Heart Strong, Cardiac Care Accessibility at Remote Locations, Cardiac Care in Post Covid Era, Cardiovascular Diabetes: A Growing Concern, Cardiology and Technological Innovations, Short Supply of Cardiologists In India-A Crisis and Cardiac Care Development & Technology.

The distinguished list of dignitaries in the summit include Dr. Devi Prasad Shetty, Chairman & Founder, Narayana Health, Ms Preetha Reddy, Executive Vice Chairperson, Apollo Hospitals, Dr Amita Gupta, Co-Director, John Hopkins India Institute, Dr H Sudarshan Balal, Chairman , Manipal Hospitals, Dr Kewal Kishan Talwar, Chairman, PSRI Hospital, Prof. (Dr.) Ashok Seth, Chairman, Fortis Escorts Heart Institute, Dr. V. Mohan, Chairman and Chief Consultant, Dr. Mohan’s Diabetes Specialities Centre, Dr Deepak Padmanabhan, Consultant Electrophysiologist, Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiac Sciences / Narayana Institute of Cardiac Sciences, Mr Vikrant Shrotriya, Managing Director & Corporate Vice President, Novo Nordisk India, Dr Yugal Kishore Mishra, Chief of Clinical Services, Head of Cardiac Sciences & Chief Cardio Vascular Surgeon, Manipal Hospitals, Dr Nand Kishore Kapadia, Director of Heart & Lung Transplant Centre, Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, Dr Ajay Kaul, Chairman of Cardiac Sciences, Fortis Hospital, Noida and Mr Mudit Dandwate, Co-founder and CEO, Dozee.

The FEhealthcare.com Cardiology Summit 2021 is aimed and focused towards implementing simple but effective CVD prevention strategies and health system strengthening to combat CVD.

This summit focuses on increasing the awareness towards the right kind of heart care while highlighting some of the pertinent issues which needs urgent redressal.

The virtual event will emulate a traditional in-person event with opportunities to interact with speakers and other attendees in a virtual environment on the web, rather than meeting in a physical location.

Among other relevant subjects, Cardiac Rehabilitation will be a major highlight of the discussion. Cardiac Rehabilitation is a special medical program developed to assist people in recovery from heart attacks and procedures such as heart surgery, angioplasty and stenting. It also includes counseling services and education.

Amidst the pandemic crisis, clinical studies have pointed out an association between COVID-19 and cardiovascular disease. Pre-existing cardiovascular disease seems to be linked with worse outcomes and increased risk of death in patients with COVID-19. Another major issue is the potential drug–disease interactions affecting patients with COVID-19 and comorbid cardiovascular diseases.

Deliberation on cardiac care and technology is another major subject of deliberation during the event. According to WHO, access to essential non-communicable diseases (NCD) medicines and basic health technologies in all primary health care facilities is essential to ensure that those in need receive treatment and counseling.

According to WHO, individuals at risk of CVD may demonstrate raised blood pressure, glucose, and lipids as well as overweight and obesity. Identifying those at highest risk of CVDs and ensuring they receive appropriate treatment can prevent premature deaths.

A growing number of studies suggest many COVID-19 survivors experience some type of heart damage, even if they didn’t have underlying heart disease and weren’t sick enough to be hospitalized.

Research done in JAMA Cardiology suggests that in numerous patients, COVID-19 could lead to cardiovascular damage, an incessant, dynamic condition in which the heart’s capacity to pump blood all through the body decreases.

JAMA Cardiology, which is a monthly peer-reviewed medical journal covering cardiology published by the American Medical Association (AMA), found that 78 of 100 individuals who had COVID-19 also had cardiac variations coupled with inflammation in the heart muscle when their heart imaging was done in a gap of 10 weeks from the first diagnosis. A significant number of participants in that study review were strong and physically healthy.

The cardiac and vascular impacts of Coronavirus, including STEMI, stroke, VTE, shock, heart failure, myocarditis and arrhythmias are only increasing the rate of cardiac mortality in India.

Statistics suggest that nearly one-fourth of those hospitalized with COVID-19 have been diagnosed with cardiovascular complications, which have been shown to contribute to roughly 40% of all COVID-19 related deaths.

Experts feel that the time has arrived where screenings to detect cardiovascular damage should become a routine part of follow-up care for COVID-19 patients.

To explore more, please join the link of registration –

https://www.financialexpress.com/events/cardiology-summit