Delhi can soon become ‘corona capital’, AAP govt going haywire on COVID-19 pandemic: HC

By: |
November 6, 2020 4:04 PM

A bench of Justices Hima Kohli and Subramonium Prasad said the Delhi government has gone completely “haywire” on the pandemic.

coronavirus, covid 19, delhi hc, coronavirus in Delhi, Kejriwal government, corona capital, delhi municipal corporation, covid 19 in delhi latest newsThe Delhi High Court Thursday expressed displeasure over the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the national capital . (PTI Photo)

The Delhi High Court Thursday expressed displeasure over the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the national capital and observed that the city could soon become ‘corona capital of the country’. A bench of Justices Hima Kohli and Subramonium Prasad said the Delhi government has gone completely “haywire” on the pandemic.

The bench said the AAP government took the health of citizens for a ride and it will deal with it separately. The high court said the Delhi government made many claims that they are topping charts in testing but the number of cases have overshot. “The city could soon become Corona capital of the country. Thanks to the number of cases shooting up,” the bench said and added “We are going to take it very seriously.”

The remarks were made by the bench while hearing a bunch of petitions relating to non-payment of salaries to doctors, paramedical staff, safai karamcharis, teachers and retired engineers and others, employed with North Delhi Municipal Corporation.

