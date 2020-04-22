Coronavirus Latest Updates: Delhi-Noida border completely closed; Covid-19 cases rise to 18,985

Coronavirus India State Wise Latest News Updates: Total cases in India continue to rise. Representational image/Reuters

Coronavirus India State Wise Latest News Updates LIVE: The total number of Covid-19 cases in India has gone up to 18,985, including 15,122 active cases, 3259 cured/discharged patients and 603 deaths. One patient was migrated. Reports say that several new Coronavirus patients have been found to be asymptomatic. Almost all states across India have been infected by this deadly coronavirus. In a silver lining, Goa and Manipur have declared themselves as Coronavirus free states. India is witnessing a lockdown till May 3. However, several services have been resumed in selected areas after April 20.

In Delhi-NCR, the Gautam Budha Nagar administration has completely closed Delhi-Noida border. Only essential vehicles will be allowed.

The COVID-19 has already spread over 200 countries around the world killing lakhs of people. The US, China, Italy and Spain are some of the worst affected countries in terms of cases and number of casualties. Coronavirus cases is rising in other country’s too and all nations are taking stringent measures to control the virus. Meanwhile, the US President Donald Trump has halted the issuing of Green cards or legal permanent residency for the next 60 days as part of his executive order to temporarily suspend immigration into the US.

Read Coronavirus in India Live Updates state-wise, Covid-19 India Tracker State Wise, Coronavirus India Latest News, Total Covid-19 cases in India Today and other related details here.