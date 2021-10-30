Coronavirus India Live News: India sees steady increase in active cases; Kerala revises death data again

The cases over the past two days have also seen a drop of about 3,000 cases as compared to Thursday

Coronavirus Cases in India Today, Coronavirus Statistics India Live Updates: India has recorded more than 14,300 cases in the last 24 hours, and with this, the number of active cases in the country stands at 1,61,555. However, in the last 24 hours, the number of recoveries have been less than the new cases – 13,543. This is the second consecutive day that the number of recoveries in the country has been less than the number of new cases. On Friday, India had recorded 13,198 recoveries as against 14,348 new cases. If this persists over the next couple of weeks, then it could indicate a new wave of the pandemic in the country. However, as things currently stand, it is too premature to say whether this is a trend, or if these are isolated cases. The cases over the past two days have also seen a drop of about 3,000 cases as compared to Thursday, which is another positive aspect to be noted.

Meanwhile, the vaccination drive in India has yielded in the administration of a total of over 105 crore doses, more than 72.89 crore are first doses administered across the different groups. At the same time, states are also planning to improve vaccination drives at their end. Madhya Pradesh has decided to launch a special vaccination programme from November 15, in which the state government will hold vaccination as well as testing camps at public events. The aim of the drive is to vaccinate the entire eligible population by the end of the year.

